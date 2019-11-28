Are Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts Open on Thanksgiving Day 2019?

If you’re wondering whether or not the nearest Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts stores are open and you’re looking for their Thanksgiving 2019 hours, read on.

Starbucks on Thanksgiving 2019

Starbucks is open on Thanksgiving. When speaking with a PR spokesperson for Starbucks, they released the following statement to Heavy, “Starbucks stores are a gathering place for the community and customers use our stores to connect over coffee in different ways every day. We are happy to welcome customers on Thanksgiving in select store locations. Store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs. Specific store hours can be found by visiting our website at Starbucks.com/store-locator.”

In addition to celebrating Thanksgiving, Starbucks is also participating in Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019. Some of the deals going on include:

– Purchase a gray Brewed Refill Tumbler for $40 and receive a FREE Grande Brewed Coffee or Hot Tea when the tumbler is brought back to a participating Starbucks store during the month of January. The tumbler is available for a limited time, while supplies last.

– Get a sparkling tumbler, which is available in pink, black and green, for a value price of $9.95 each. They are available now for a limited time, while supplies last.

– On Cyber Monday, spend $20 or more on a Starbucks eGift card and receive a $5 eGift card FREE! The limit is one per person.

Dunkin’ Donuts on Thanksgiving 2019

Dunkin’ Donuts stores are open today and a press spokesperson spoke with Heavy about what to expect on Thanksgiving. She stated, “Dunkin’ store hours vary by location. While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Thanksgiving, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin’ Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting.”

Dunkin’ is also participating in Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with the below deals and discounts available:

3X points for DD Perks members: To celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Dunkin’ is offering the best DD Perks offer of the year! From November 29 through December 2, DD Perks members can earn 3X points on food or beverage purchases. Guests should download the Dunkin’ App and join DD Perks to learn more.

Give a gift card, get a $10 promo card: From November 29 through December 24, fans can give the gift of Dunkin’ to keep their friends and family running throughout the holiday season!

For the perfect stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift, Dunkin’ is offering a $10 digital promo card to fans who purchase a minimum of $50 in total Dunkin’ gift cards during one transaction on www.giftcards.dunkindonuts.com.

There is a $2 afternoon pick-me-up: To help guests stay fueled throughout the busy holiday season, Dunkin’ is offering a medium-sized Latte, Cappuccino or Americano for $2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at participating Dunkin’ locations, now through December 31.

This year’s holiday menu is featuring Dunkin’s beloved Peppermint Mocha flavored coffee, along with four new Signature Lattes. Some of the new holiday items, along with their product descriptions are:

Holiday Eggnog Signature Latte combines the two flavors of eggnog and cinnamon, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar.

Merry Mocha Mint Signature Latte includes the returning Peppermint Mocha flavor topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and hot chocolate powder.

Toasted Gingerbread Signature Latte features gingerbread, marshmallow, and chocolate flavors altogether, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar.

Frosted White Chocolate Signature Latte has Dunkin Donuts’ white chocolate flavor topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar.

