Is Taco Bell Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2019?

Are you wanting to grab some rolled chicken tacos or a bean burrito for Thanksgiving at Taco Bell? Whether you just need a little extra food at the end of the day or you prefer celebrating your entire Thanksgiving meal with some burritos and tacos, you may be wondering if Taco Bell is open on Thanksgiving. Unlike many other chains, Taco Bell does not have a national schedule for Thanksgiving Day.

Some Taco Bell Locations Are Open & Others Are Closed for Thanksgiving

Taco Bells are not closed nationwide on Thanksgiving, but the chain also isn’t guaranteeing that the stores will be open either. It’s up to each individual restaurant whether or not they are open for Thanksgiving 2019.

A representative told Heavy: “Holiday hours vary by location, we encourage customers to ask their local restaurants about potential closures.”

This also means that if your local Taco Bell is open, they might have shorter hours for the holiday. It’s also important to note that drive-thru hours may be different from store hours. For example, some Taco Bells keep their drive-thru open for an hour or two later than the store itself is open for walk-in customers.

Click here to find your closest Taco Bell and see its hours today. Or go here to see a full list of locations per state.

Many people are talking on Twitter about a Taco Bell Thanksgiving.

the taco bell app just sent me a push notification that i should get my thanksgiving food from taco bell instead of cooking and this is how we arrived at the demolition man cinematic universe — high planes warlock (@ihatecomedy) November 27, 2019

Pray for me because I’ll be hosting and cooking my first thanksgiving dinner tomorrow, hopefully it turns out good and we don’t end up at Taco Bell. Happy thanksgiving!!! — Han ✨ (@trabakoolas) November 27, 2019

When work has a thanksgiving crockpot party and you still go to @tacobell for lunch pic.twitter.com/HKoViodgsb — Steven "TheFriskyClicker" Santamour (@WildFotos) November 27, 2019

Taco Bell Specials & News 2019

The biggest news for Taco Bell is that the menu changed big time on September 12. So if you haven’t been to a Taco Bell in a couple of months, then things might be a little different. Taco Bell removed the following from its menu: Beefy Mini Quesadilla, Chips & Salsa (but you can still get chips and pico/guacamole/nacho cheese), Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller (but the cheesy potato and beefy nacho griller are still there,) Double Decker Taco, Cool Ranch & Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos, Double Tostada, Power Menu Burrito (but the bowls are still available), and the XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito.

The combo menu was also re-ordered. Here’s their new combo list, which started on September 12:

Taco Bell has recently updated its limited-time offers, just in time for Thanksgiving. Rolled chicken tacos, which are absolutely delicious, are back. You can buy the combo which includes four tacos, a drink, and two sides. You can get a two-pack with one side, or a four-pack with two sides. Some locations are also offering a double chalupa box. The double chalupa is also available separately, and the Sour Strawberry Skittles Freeze is available as a limited-time offer.

People reported that Taco Bell is testing a Grilled Cheese Burrito in Chattanooga, Tennesse. It comes with a three-cheese blend on the outside of the tortilla, and has more cheese on the inside, plus beef, rice, chipotle sauce, tortilla strips, and sour cream. This seems similar in some ways to Taco Bell’s toasted cheddar chalupa. For that chalupa, cheddar was baked into the shell and it was offered starting in mid-September. The reviews were mixed. Some absolutely loved it and others thought the cheese made eating the chalupa a little too greasy.