Holiday Train Schedules NYC for Penn Station & Path (Thanksgiving 2019)

The Thanksgiving holiday is always a busy time for travel, as people use their time off from work and school to spend with family at home or on vacation. This year, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 28, and those going to and from New York City should expect an increase in traveler traffic as well as an increase in trains running to accommodate the heavy demand for public transportation.

If you are planning to travel in and out of New York City via Penn Station or the Path train, here’s what you should know about the trains’ revised schedules:

LIRR Thanksgiving Schedule to & From Penn Station

The LIRR, which departs from New York Penn Station and travels throughout Long Island, announced that “Starting Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, November 25 and continuing through the extended holiday weekend, MTA Long Island Rail Road will provide extra train service and reduced fares that will mak[e] travel a snap for shopping, dining and entertainment.” The day before Thanksgiving, the LIRR added 11 eastbound trains to their regular Wednesday afternoon schedule to accommodate travelers heading to Long Island for the holiday.

For those traveling in and out of Manhattan for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, trains in and out of the city have been added when demand is expected to be highest.

In the spirit of Black Friday sales, the LIRR is also offering all riders their trains to and from New York City to shop the day’s best deals at an “off-peak” rate, regardless of train time.

You can find more information about their additional trains and the lines affected here.

NJ Transit Thanksgiving Schedule to & From Penn Station

NJ Transit has also expanded their service to accommodate travelers, starting with additional trains scheduled for those looking to make an “early getaway.”

On the Thanksgiving holiday, trains are operating on the NJ Transit’s “weekend/major holiday schedule;” however, they have added trains for those visiting New York City for the parade. In observance of the holiday, children ride free.

Plan your NJ Transit Thanksgiving travel by consulting their updated schedule.

Penn Station AMTRAK Thanksgiving Schedule

If your Thanksgiving destination is outside of the tri-state area, you may be in need of an Amtrak train in order to make a further trip. Amtrak’s Empire Service, Keystone Service, and Northeast Corridor Service have special timetables for the Thanksgiving holiday, which you can find here.

Path Train Thanksgiving Schedule in & out of New York City

If you are coming from New Jersey, especially Hoboken, the Path is an effective way to get in and out of the city with relative ease, even if Manhattan is packed with parade-goers and tourists.

According to the Path train’s holiday schedule, trains will operate on Thanksgiving on a Sunday train schedule (in spite of the holiday falling on a Thursday). In addition, on the day after Thanksgiving, trains will operate on a modified weekday schedule, which they explain means that “service on all four lines operates on a 10-minute schedule during the daytime and early evening hours.”