When Does ‘The Mandalorian’ Episode 3 Air? [Release Date & Time]

One of the best new installments to the Star Wars universe is definitely The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. But when can you expect Episode 3? It’s releasing sooner than you might think. This article will have spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2.

Episode 3 Will Be Available around 3 AM Eastern on November 22

Episode 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to release at 3:05 a.m. Eastern (2:05 a.m. Central) on Friday, November 22 on Disney Plus. That would be 12:05 a.m. Pacific on November 22, which is about the same time that new TV series and movies release on Netflix too. So it looks like Disney Plus is on the Netflix schedule for release times.

Note that the timing on this isn’t exact. Some viewers said that last week for Episode 2, the new episode didn’t show up for them until about 3:24 a.m. Eastern on the Disney Plus app, even though web users said they saw the episode at 3 a.m. Eastern. Others said the show appeared on their phone but not on their computer. So it varied from viewer to viewer.

If you log into Disney+ and don’t see the new episode right at 3 a.m. Eastern, it should be there within about 30 minutes. Or try a different device and see if it’s showing up on Disney Plus there instead.

Last week, StarWars.com had a countdown to Episode 2 on its website that also indicated 3 a.m. Eastern as the expected release time. They don’t have a countdown for Episode 3 up, but it’s expected to be released at the same time.

The director for Episode 3 is Deborah Chow.

As far as what channel you can watch The Mandalorian on, you can only watch it on Disney+ (also referred to as Disney Plus.) It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. And you can’t watch it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or through any similar streaming service. Disney+ is $6.99/month or $69.99/year, or you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

There will be eight episodes in Season 1. Here’s the schedule:

Episode 1 – November 12

Episode 2 – Friday, November 15

Episode 3 – Friday, November 22

Episode 4 – Friday, November 29

Episode 5 – Friday, December 6

Episode 6 – Friday, December 13

Episode 7 – Friday, December 18

Episode 8 – Friday, December 27 (season finale)

The cast for the series includes Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Taika Waititi, Giancarlo Esposito, and Omid Abtahi. The showrunner is Jon Favreau.

The official synopsis reads: “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

But really, the most exciting aspect of the show is Baby Yoda.

Up until this series, Yoda’s species hasn’t been discussed much. We don’t even know his species’ name, which is why everyone calls the new character Baby Yoda. The baby is 50 years old and fans aren’t even sure who its parents are. But they’re already in love with the baby and can’t wait to see what happens next.