Is There Trash & Recycling Pick Up on Thanksgiving 2019?

Thanksgiving 2019 falls on Thursday, November 28. Since it is a federal holiday celebrated across the United States, many businesses are closed in observance, including schools, delivery services, and the post office. On Thanksgiving Day, you should also anticipate that most local garbage and recycling services will not be completing pickups, so that sanitation workers may enjoy the day off.

While your local sanitation departments will be able to firmly tell you whether or not your trash will be retrieved on Thanksgiving, here’s what we know about the holiday Thursday schedule for major sanitation departments and services across the country:

New York City Department of Sanitation Said That There Will Be No Trash or Recycling Collection on Thanksgiving 2019

While New York City will be busy with tourist activity and Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade attendees, what the city will not have on the Thanksgiving holiday are trash and recycling pickups.

In a press release from New York City’s Department of Sanitation, it was stated that “there would be no trash, recycling, curbside composting collection or street cleaning in observance of Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 28, 2019.” They advised that, for New York City residents who normally have their trash and curbside composting collected on Thursdays, they should put their garbage curbside after 4pm on November 28, so that it can be picked up the next morning.

For those who have their recycling scheduled for Thursdays, they will have to wait a week to have those items collected on Thursday, December 5, and the DSNY recommends that you put your recycling out by the curb the night before, after 4pm on Wednesday, December 4.

Most Garbage & Recycling Pickup Schedules Will Be Delayed Until Friday After Thanksgiving Has Passed

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, anticipate that garbage and recycling pickups that are normally scheduled for Thursday will be pushed back one day later to Black Friday on November 29.

Waste Management will not be collecting residential garbage, recycling, or organics on the Thanksgiving holiday. Per their website, “disposal and recycling services will be one day later for the rest of the week when holiday falls on a weekday,” which means that if you were expecting your trash to be picked up on the Thursday of Thanksgiving, it will be picked up on Friday, November 29 instead.

Republic Services will also be closed for business on Thanksgiving. According to their holiday schedule, residential, business small container, and industrial large container services will run one day behind throughout the holiday week. They elaborate that Thursday customers will have their trash picked up the following day, and advise that you “please place your cans out by 6 A.M. for pick up.”

Waste Pro USA also honors a holiday schedule this Thanksgiving 2019. Their holiday schedule indicates that Thanksgiving is one of only 6 holidays on which they suspend their collection and disposal services (the other holidays are New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Christmas Day). They explain that “if you have regular trash pickup day on a Thursday, and one of the holidays listed above falls on a Thursday, then your trash will be picked up on Friday. Friday trash pickup will be on Saturday.” The service schedule will resume as normal the following Monday.