What Time Is ‘Mr. Robot’ on Tonight? When Is Season 4 Episode 6?

Tonight Season 4 Episode 6 of Mr. Robot airs on the USA Network, but the time has been changed. So if you tune in to see Mr. Robot at its regular time, you’re going to see an awards show on instead. Read on to find out when it’s airing and why it’s airing at a different time.

‘Mr. Robot’ Is Airing Early Tonight

Season 4 Episode 6 premieres tonight, Sunday, November 10, 2019. Tonight’s episode is airing at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) This is two hours earlier than it’s normal 10 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Central air time.

The episode will be exactly one hour long tonight.

The episode is airing on the USA Network. To find what channel USA is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel USA Network is on for you.

It’s Airing Early Because of the People’s Choice Awards

Mr. Robot is airing two hours early tonight because of the E! People’s Choice Awards. The awards show is airing on the USA Network from 9 p.m. Eastern to 11 p.m. Eastern, which overlaps the time Mr. Robot would normally air.

Mr. Robot is returning to airing at its regular time next week, according to the schedule on TV Guide.

According to TV Guide, tonight’s episode is called “406 Not Acceptable.” The description reads: “vera tells a tale. darlene gets an xmas surprise. elliot goes rogue.” (Yes, the lower-cased no-caps description is traditional for Mr. Robot.)

If you want to watch tonight’s episode online rather than on TV, you have several options.

USA Network also has its own live TV online website here. Unfortunately, this is not available for people without a cable subscription. You must sign in to your TV provider to unlock this option.