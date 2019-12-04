Bear Brown & Ex-Fiancee Raiven Are Expecting a Baby

Bear Brown is expecting a baby with his ex-fiancee Raiven Adams. The Alaskan Bush People star broke the news in September, and he has been keeping fans updated via social media. Read on to learn more about Bear, his ex-fiancee, and when the child is due to be born.

Bear and Raiven announced the pregnancy within weeks of calling off their engagement. Despite their split, they assured fans that they would co-parent their baby. “Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us, we found out we had a little surprise coming our way,” Raiven wrote on her private Instagram. “After a quick engagement because we felt that was the right thing to do. We talked about things, and ultimately decided being co parents was best for us as well as our baby.”

Bear & Raiven Announced They Were Expecting a Baby In September 2019

“We are super excited, and surprised to announce this especially due to current events. We are excited to co-parent as friends, and do our best to be the best we can be,” she added. “We can’t wait to find out the gender! being in the earlier stages means a lot of sick and sleepless nights. . . . That’s okay because you are for sure worth it!”

Bear was similarly ecstatic. “Raiven will be an amazing mom and I will work my hardest to be the best dad I can be!” he told People. “[We’re] still friends and dedicated to raising a healthy and happy child. Family is everything to me, and we appreciate everyone’s support as we figure out our new normal…”

Their Baby Is Due In April 2020 & They Already Have a Named Picked Out

Bear and Raiven confirmed that they already have a named picked out for the baby, but they have yet to reveal what it is. The latter also took to Instagram Live to address fans of Alaskan Bush People and the extreme lifestyle the series promotes. “For everyone who keeps asking me how I feel about having an extreme child! Or having a child that likes to climb trees,” she wrote. “Just because Bear is extreme, and just because Bear likes to climb trees. Does not mean our child will.”

“We are excited to see how his personality develops, based off of who he is as a person. I do not want my child to feel like they have to be someone because social media tells them to,” Raiven continued. “No two people are the same. All of the Browns are complete opposites. I just want my son to be happy and do what he loves.”

Raiven also talked to People about her pregnancy thus far. “Pregnancy is no joke! I’m not sleeping much and I’m pretty sick but still feeling very blessed,” she revealed. “We’re still in an early stage but we’ve talked a lot about how to make this work and prioritize the baby. We know the strength of our friendship and support of our families will allow us to raise a happy child.”

Bear and Raiven’s baby is due in April 2020.