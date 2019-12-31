Is California Pizza Kitchen Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

California Pizza Kitchen is OPEN on New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020. The chain restaurant will not be altering its regularly scheduled hours of business, so customers will be able to go and enjoy pizza up until the New Year. Read on for a rundown of the California Pizza Kitchen holiday schedule.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are among the major holidays that California Pizza Kitchen stays open for, with some of the others being Memorial Day and Christmas Eve. According to Holiday Shopping Hours, the other holidays California Pizza Kitchen remains open for includes:

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

New Year’s Day Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Valentine’s Day Presidents Day Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday St. Patrick’s Day Good Friday Easter Sunday Easter Monday Cinco de Mayo Mother’s Day Memorial Day Father’s Day Independence Day (4th of July) Labor Day Columbus Day Halloween Veterans Day Thanksgiving Day Black Friday Cyber Monday Christmas Eve New Year’s Eve



CLOSED FOR BUSINESS

Christmas Day

That said, restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours, and some locations will open late and/or close early. Because of these reasons, it’s a good idea to check whether your nearest location is following similar hours before heading there to get whatever your favorite California Pizza Kitchen meal may be.

You can access the store locator page by clicking here. We put some random locations into the store locator page. It turns out that some California Pizza Kitchen locations are closed, but there were some listing open hours. Thus, you will need to put in your city and see what hours are listed on the website.

History of California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen was founded by Larry Flax and Rick Rosenfield in 1985. The duo took $200,000 in bank loans and savings along with $350,000 invested from friends to lease space on Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills, California. According to Los Angeles Magazine, the restaurant became an instant success, and by 1992, there were 26 additional locations in Southern California.

Flax and Rosenthal served as co-CEO and co-Chairmen of California Pizza Kitchen from 1985 to 1996, and again from 2003 to 2011. During this period of expansion, the menu grew to include various items like the BBQ chicken pizza, the the roasted garlic chicken, the wild mushroom and the California veggie. The menu also includes pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, and desserts, as well as an extensive children’s menu for children ages 10 and under.

Today, there are over 250 California Pizza Kitchen locations in the United States. In addition to these stateside locations, there are CPR restaurants located in:

Australia

Guam

India

Hong Kong

Japan

Mexico

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

United Arab Emirates

