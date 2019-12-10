‘Castle Rock’ Season 3 Is a Big Mystery So Far

As Season 2 of Castle Rock on Hulu comes to a close, Hulu has been very quiet about the prospects of a Castle Rock Season 3. Fans have a big wish list for what they’d like to see, but as of the time of publication, Hulu hasn’t said yet if the show will be renewed for a third season.

Hulu has been pretty quiet about the prospects of a third season. The second season, which is 10 episodes long, just premiered on October 23. Sticking to true Hulu fashion, the first three episodes were released and then one episode was released weekly after that. The season was again set in Castle Rock, Maine. If the show returns for a third season, it will most likely take place in the same city once again.

Dustin Thomason, co-creator of the series and executive producer, hosted an AMA on Reddit earlier this month. On a couple different occasions, fans brought up Season 3 in their questions but he deftly avoided responding to those.

One person wrote: “Hi Dustin-what can we expect to see in the last few episodes this season? What should we fans keep reading or watching to prepare us for season 3 of Castle Rock?”

Thomason only responded to the second part of the question, writing: “Murder, mayhem, motherhood. As we get closer to the end… if people haven’t seen where Annie ‘ends up’ … then MISERY is your girl.”

TV Series Finale, which is known for keeping tabs on ratings and the chances of a show being renewed, believes the show is likely to be renewed, but doesn’t have any specific details either.

Fans Have a Big Wish List for Season 3

Viewers, meanwhile, have a big wish list of what they’d like to see in Season 3. One person suggested maybe Jack Nicholson would show up for Season 3, since Tim Robbins was in Season 2 and Sissy Spacek was in Season 1. But Nicholson has been avoiding TV and movies for years and is in retirement, so that wish seems unlikely to be fulfilled.

Others have suggested wanting to see Rob Lowe or maybe Wil Wheaton in a third season.

Tom Hanks and Christopher Walken have also been suggested.

Anthony Michael Hall, who starred in the TV series The Dead Zone, is another suggestion by fans.

Other fans are hoping that Season 3 will pick up where Season 1 left off, with that comment about Overlook Hotel.

So this could be everyone's laughing place. I will surely miss. 😢 Hope Season 3 will start where Season 1 left off. Jackie Torrance has to go back to the Overlook Hotel. #CastleRock https://t.co/Y60D3lDanE — Feliciano Ababon III (@thirdforth) December 8, 2019

Please can season 3 #CastleRock be Jackie staying in hotel of The shinning and have it link up with #DoctorSleep so you have Danny & Jackie Torrance coming back to where it started pic.twitter.com/ByYgEyBeij — TJ kiszka (@HellblazerArts) November 2, 2019

Fans are also reaching out on Twitter hoping to see a third season.

Hey Stephen, please tell us there is a season 3 (and more) of Castle Rock coming in the future??? Pretty please??? https://t.co/kOb18mskDF — Carm Runco (@carmrunco) December 5, 2019

Considering the momentum it's built up this season, Castle Rock season 3 I'm sure will be amazing. Now, I haven't finished it, because the final episodes haven't aired yet, but my God, this season has been AMAZING! — DexterWhibley (@DexterWhibley) November 24, 2019

So far, Season 2 of Castle Rock has gotten great ratings on IMDb, which means the chances of renewal are good. Most episodes are rated at more than 8 stars on a scale of 1 to 10. Episode 1 is rated 8.4, Episode 2 is 8.1, Episode 3 is 8.3, Episode 4 is the lowest at 7.6, Episode 5 is the highest at 9.3, Episode 6 is 7.9, Episode 7 is 8.7, Episode 8 is 8.1, and Episode 9 is 8.3.

Strong ratings like that can really help a show’s chances at renewal. User reviews of the highest-rated episode, “The Laughing Place,” include comments like: “If you were not quite happy with the first 4 episodes, you will get a BIG payoff with this episode, that takes a deeper look at Annie’s childhood. And WOW – this was truly truly GREAT.

Loved every minute of this episode, and I think I must watch it again right NOW.”

Another person wrote: “The specific episode is beyond imagination for those who seek a TV show horror-oriented. The character building of the main protagonist is amazing, supported by an epic young actress who steals the whole show of S02E05. An amazing twist changes the whole story with the final scene, while – if you are careful enough – you will find Lovecraftian elements hidden in the episode.”