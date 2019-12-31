Is Cheesecake Factory Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

Cheesecake Factory is OPEN on New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020. The restaurant will not be altering its regularly scheduled business hours, so customers will be able to go and enjoy pasta and sweets up through the New Year. Read on for a complete rundown of the Cheesecake Factory holiday schedule.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are among the major holidays that Cheesecake Factory stays open for, with some of the others being Veteran’s Day and Christmas Eve. The other holidays that Cheesecake Factory remains open for includes:

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras

Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

That said, restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours, and some locations will open late and/or close early. Because of these reasons, it’s a good idea to check whether your nearest location is following similar hours before heading there to get pasta or whatever your favorite Cheesecake Factory dish may be.

You can access the store locator page by clicking here. We put some random locations into the store locator page. It turns out that most Cheesecake Factory locations are open, but we advise that you put in your city and zip code regardless, to see what hours are listed on the website. Most locations will operate between the hours of 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

History of Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory was founded by Evelyn Overton. She got the idea for a bakery after making a cheesecake for her husband’s employer in 1949, and she opened a small cheesecake shop in Detroit, Michigan, in the 1950s. Evelyn and her husband Oscar moved to the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles in 1972, at which point she opened the first Cheesecake Factory location.

In 1978, Evelyn’s son David opened a small salad-and-sandwich restaurant in Beverly Hills that sold 10 varieties of cheesecakes on a one-page menu. The chain quickly grew successful, and by the 1990s, it had expanded to other locations in the United States.

Today, Cheesecake Factory has over 211 full-service restaurants, including 195 under the Cheesecake Factory brand, 14 under the Grand Lux Cafe brand and 2 under the RockSugar Pan Asian Kitchen brand. It has ten restaurants in the Middle East, including four in Dubai, three in Kuwait, two in Saudi Arabia and one in the Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi.

