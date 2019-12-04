How to Apply to Be on ‘Chopped Junior’

Chopped Junior offers kids the chance to compete in the same format as their adult counterparts. The series presents these young chefs with surprise ingredients and asks them to come up with delicious recipes. Host Ted Allen is always on hand to help the kids get through the sometimes stressful, often fun series of challenges. Along with the usual team of judges, they often hear from celebrities as well as special guests with cravings for delicious meals.

Parents and kids often want a chance at being a part of the series. Participation in the show means going through a casting process that includes a rigorous set of steps. Conducted by JS Casting, those applicants must meet certain requirements to be go forward to the next round. Of course, providing all materials does not mean that the young hopeful has an advantage, nor does it mean they have been accepted for the series.

What Is Needed to Apply for the Series?

There are selected materials and documents that each applicant needs. The online application form is the first place that potential contestants and their parents or guardians should go. The application requires time and patience to complete as it asks for a wide range of information.

Parents and/or guardians then have to go through a series of documents related to the series. The appearance release gives the show permission to film a child contestant throughout the series. The confidentiality agreement covers the child as well as its family keeping quiet on the details of their experience with the show. This also covers any information that might convey the results of the series or contestant placement. Both should be uploaded along with the online form. A recent photo of the applicants is required as well. It too can be uploaded on the site.

There Are Set Rules for Applicants to Follow During the Process

The casting agency has a few specific details that are outlined before starting the application. First and foremost, any “failure” to submit documents as well as necessary information could lead to delays. Furthermore, the lack of correct information or materials may also constitute disqualification. Anything sent on behalf of an applicant should be copies or materials that do not need to be returned. The company is also not responsible for “costs and expenses” related to the application process.

Does the Show Have Open Casting Calls?

While some cooking series do have open casting calls, Chopped Junior does not currently hold these types of auditions. Parents and/or guardians are encouraged to keep an eye out for the newest application requests instead. Some contestants may have been approached to try out for the series by the casting agency after seeing social media posts or other media. In those cases, the potential contestants still have to go through the long application process.