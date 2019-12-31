Is Domino’s Open or Closed on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

Domino’s Pizza is open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, 2019-2020, so if you’re looking for pizza, pasta or wings to hold you over during your New Year’s celebrations, you’re in luck. The pizza store generally only closes on Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day each year.

Since pizza is typically a very popular craving during holidays like New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, many pizza chains such as Domino’s Pizza remain open on those specific federal holidays. Although the chain is usually open on New Year’s Eve and Day, Domino’s doesn’t list their holiday hours on their website, so we always recommend contacting your local restaurant to be sure of the hours before heading out to grab a bite to eat.

You can find information, including addresses, phone numbers and locations of the Domino’s Pizza store nearest you by clicking here. You can also find New Year’s coupons, deals and specials here, although the deals are likely to change depending on your location. Keep reading for details on the pizza restaurant’s holiday hours of operation:

Since Domino’s is Chain-Operated, Hours May Vary Depending on Your Location

Although the restaurant typically remains open on New Year’s Eve, the hours may be limited, or even extended, due to the holiday. Since Domino’s Pizza is chain-operated, the hours will likely vary depending on your location, so again, it’s always in your best interest to call ahead before stopping by.

Some restaurants in smaller cities or rural areas may have limited hours on both days, including closing early or opening later in the day, while other stores may also have extended delivery hours on New Year’s Eve, so we recommend checking online to help you plan ahead.

According to Hours Guide and Holiday Shopping Hours, most Domino’s restaurants are open on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

Holiday Shopping Hours adds on their website that, “Restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during ‘open’ holidays. Many locations will open late and/or close early on these days. In addition, several fast food outlets are franchise stores, so hours will vary. To save wasted time and gas, a quick phone call to confirm Domino’s Pizza holiday hours of operation is always a good idea. Happy holiday dining!”

The Pizza Restaurant Does Not Offer 24 Hour Delivery, Even on New Year’s Eve, so Plan Ahead

Although many chain restaurants, fast-food stores, bars and clubs remain open for longer hours on New Year’s Eve, Domino’s Pizza does not offer 24-hour pizza delivery, so we suggest planning ahead if think you’ll be craving pizza after your New Year’s celebrations.

“Lunch, dinner, or snack time — you’re always in the mood for Domino’s pizza, pasta, and wings,” the website states. “Though Domino’s doesn’t offer 24 hr food delivery, our extended delivery and carryout hours mean we’ve got you covered when hunger strikes past midnight.”

The site adds, “Delivery and carryout hours from morning until past midnight mean that Domino’s can satisfy all your pizza, pasta, sandwich, and dessert cravings. In fact, you can even track our progress with the Domino’s Tracker.“