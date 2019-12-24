Where Was ‘Lost in Space’ Season 2 Filmed? From Canada to More Exotic Locations

Following in the footsteps of Lost in Space Season 1, the second season of Netflix’s hit series is similarly beautiful, with stunning landscapes and cinematography. Where was Season 2 of Lost in Space filmed? Read on for more details.

‘Lost in Space’ Season 2 Was Filmed in Canada & Iceland

Much like Season 1, parts of Season 2 of Lost in Space were also filmed in Canada. But unlike Season 1, the series also moved away from Canada to the more exotic location of Iceland.

Some Iceland locations included Skógafoss and the Dyrhólaey peninsula. One included a waterfall at Skógafoss and a black beach in Dyrhólaey. The Skógafoss waterfall scenes were filmed September 6-7, 2018, according to Iceland Magazine. They filmed by the riverbank by the waterfall and also built a large platform in that area. At the black sands west of the Dyrhólaey peninsula, crews were given permission to dig five holes for smoke machines, Iceland Magazine shared.

The Gullfoss waterfall on the Golden Circle was another filming location, Iceland Magazine also noted.

On Instagram, @zabrinamakeup shared some of the Iceland filming locations, noting that the last day was in early February. “The last day on @lostinspace Season 2.

What an epic adventure it has been. From the black beaches of Iceland, to the hoodoos of Drumheller, through the vastness of space and back again.”

Filming didn’t finish until February 2019.

#lostinspace ugh. They’ve only just finished s2 filming this month. Feel like we won’t get anything until like Fall. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EQ6QWjOrr6 — 𝑔𝒶𝓁𝒶𝓅𝒶𝑔𝑜𝓈 (@nursehorrible) February 22, 2019

Here are some photos from Mina Sundwall while they were filming in Iceland.

One of the Canadian locations was Drumheller, which is where some desert scenes were filmed. Drumheller is northeast of Calgary in Alberta, Canada.

TIDBIT: LOST IN SPACE Season 2 will film scenes/footage in Drumheller, Alberta. pic.twitter.com/gWkLoQSN5S — Omega Underground News (@OmegaUGround) August 15, 2018

It’s a beautiful location for filming.

The canyons and valleys around Drumheller are home to pop culture favourites such as Star Trek and Lost in Space… and now also Ollie, the conqueror. Glad the weather is holding out so that we can experience this unique #canadian landscape. #vanlife pic.twitter.com/jJ7B6c4QFQ — autostradem (@autostradem) September 26, 2018

Some people on Twitter noted that the outcrops they wanted to visit in Dorset and Drumheller were closed for filming.

Twice outcrops we planned to visit we’re closed for filming (Broadchurch and Lost in Space) in Dorset and at Drumheller — Jon Noad (@dinojonrox) October 30, 2019

Some people spotted the buggies from Lost in Space during filming.

@Krommsan I did a hotshot down to drumheller today and seen the lost in space Netflix series buggys being hauled from one shooting location to the next. If I wouldn't have been on a tight time frame I would've turned around and followed them to the location to get a pic — Wheelerreborn (@wheelerreborn) September 18, 2018

The Drumbeller Mail shared that the region was chosen because it’s a unique location with a valley whose rugged look can pass for a futuristic planet.

Lost in space season 2 will be filming in Drumheller and they're looking for extras! #yyc https://t.co/MWn9YnoSm2 — crackmacs (@Crackmacs) August 10, 2018

It was definitely a great location with an otherworldly feel.

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos shared by ZabrinaMakeup. These are from Canada. This first was taken in Burnaby.

And here’s another behind-the-scenes photo from Season 2, shared in November 2018.

And a video from the first day of filming in Vancouver in September 2018.

Source: Mina Sundwall https://t.co/oLm6PldZOD#LostInSpace First day of Vancouver filming for season 2. pic.twitter.com/YqcvDFHSFj — Lost In Space 2018 (fanpage) (@lis_reboot) September 24, 2018

And here are more behind-the-scenes photos from Mina Sundwall.

A lunch break shot:

Lost in Space spent a lot of time filming Season 2 in Canada, including at the Wellbrook Winery.

What planet is Wellbrook Winery?#LostinSpace has been filming at the winery in Delta for a while.

Had the green screens out yesterday. pic.twitter.com/a9CpH1cHwd — Hollywood North Buzz – YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) October 23, 2018

The new filming locations certainly do create a beautiful second season for Lost in Spacei