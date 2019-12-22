‘Mr. Robot’ Finale May Be Delayed on iTunes, Amazon, & Other Services

The series finale of Mr. Robot may be delayed if you’re not watching it live tonight. Season 4 Episodes 12 and 13 may not be released on digital services like Amazon and iTunes for a few days. So if you’re expecting to watch it quickly if you couldn’t catch it live, you may have a longer wait in store than normal.

Sam Esmail, creator of Mr. Robot, warned fans about the possibility on Twitter on Saturday, the day before the episode aired.

He wrote: “For anyone out there who’s interested in the #MrRobot series finale, please know it will most likely not be available after air on your digital providers for a few days. If you want to avoid spoilers, the best antidote is to watch it live tomorrow night!”

When someone asked him if this might include iTunes, he said: “Most likely, yes.”

This might be especially tough on international viewers who rely on digital providers to see the episodes and often watch the new episodes on Mondays. One Redditor made a very sad post about the whole thing:

They may have a longer wait in store for them this time around.

Some fans said the episode was still in ADR a couple of days ago, so that might be part of the reason for the delay. Alan Sepinwall of Roling Stone tweeted about a delay in getting a screener for the finale.

Esmail and others haven’t officially shared why the episode may be delayed for digital providers, as of the time of publication. But if you’re looking for the finale and don’t see it, this is why.

Fan Are Preparing for the Finale

Fans are already preparing emotionally for the finale. The series has been amazing this season (and all seasons prior to this), and the twists and turns have really paid off. After the unbelievable plot twist that happened with Episode 11, fans have no idea what to expect. It’s going to be tough to say goodbye to a show that is this cerebral.

After this, what’s next for Sam Esmail? Fans fully expect anything he does next to be amazing too. According to IMDb, he’ll be writing and producing a few TV mini-series in the coming year or two, including Angelyne, Metropolis, and something about the Bermuda Triangle. The Bermuda Triangle movie was announced in 2017. The Angelyne drama is a limited series about a billboard icon. Metropolis is based on Fritz Lang’s 1972 sci-fi film.

Esmail is currently producing Briarpatch, a new TV series that just started on the USA network. And he recently released Homecoming on Amazon.

Another exciting project that he has in store is some kind of spinoff of the most recent Battlestar Galactica series. This one is expected to be released on NBC’s streaming service. Esmail just closed a four-year deal with NBCU and this series will be part of that deal.