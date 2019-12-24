What Happened to Will’s Robot? Is It in ‘Lost in Space’ Season 2?

If you’re watching Lost in Space Season 2, then you’re no doubt wondering if Will’s robot made it out alive and if the robot will actually show up this season. Well, if the main reason you’re watching is for the robot, we have some details for you. Read on for more details.

The first have of this article will have a recap of what happened to Will’s robot in Season 1. The second half will have some minor spoilers for when/if Will’s robot appears. We’ll warn you before the second spoiler section.

Will’s Robot Was in a Big Battle at the End of Season 1

Will’s robot is one of the biggest draws from Lost in Space. He pretty much turned into a meme after Season 1 and is still a fan favorite as Season 2 kicks off. But he’s conspicuously absent at first. What happened to him?

Here’s a look back at the last epic robot battle scene in Season 1:

LOST IN SPACE 2018 | ALIEN ROBOT FIGHTS ANOTHER ROBOTTo save Will Robinson, Alien Robot fights with its own Race 2019-02-18T11:09:27.000Z

Dr. Smith had essentially reprogrammed Will’s robot to do things that weren’t in his character. And we learned that at one point, his robot sided with the robots of his kind that were attacking humans. (But in their defense, the humans had stolen some of their technology in order to travel to Alpha Centauri.)

Near the end of Season 1, the Robot gets in a big fight with another robot of his kind who wants to destroy the humans. When that robot tries to hurt Will, Robot steps in to save him. In the end, we see them hurtling through space locked in battle. After their battle, the FTL drive is activated, opening a portal, and the Jupiter 2 is pulled through. They arrive in a location that Will’s robot warned will was “danger.”

When Does Will’s Robot Appear in Season 2? [Season 2 Spoilers]

This section below has spoilers for when we’ll see Will’s robot, but no other major plot spoilers or spoilers on plot twists.

So how long do you have to wait until you see Will’s robot in Season 2? Unfortunately, Will’s robot doesn’t show up until Episode 6 of Season 2. A lot happens before the Robot appears, so it’s definitely worth watching. In fact, the wait is well worth it, so don’t let the delay stop you from enjoying the phenomenal second season. There are some moments that will bring tears to your eyes in the episodes leading up to six.

Who Plays Will’s Robot?

And now for a little background on Will’s robot. The robot is portrayed by Brian Steele. He played Harry on Harry and the Hendersons, and was Terrian #1 on NBC’s Earth 2. Since then he’s had numerous appearances, including Blade: Trinity, Hellboy (Sammael), Underworld, Men in Black II, Creature, Doom, Grimm, Dyland Dog: Dead of Night, and more.

At 6’7″, Steele is the perfect choice for portraying the Robot. According to IndieWire, the Robot’s original design was done by Rhythm & Hues, with animation done by Imagine Engine. So the Robot varies from being portrayed by a man in a suit to being fully digital. His face has that “lava lamp” feel because it’s more ethereal without being so distracting.