‘The Masked Singer’ Unmasked Live Recap & Spoilers Episode 10

The Masked Singer season 2 episode 10 aired on Tuesday, December 10, featuring all 6 of the remaining contestants. With the finale just one week away, the competition was stiffer as ever as each competitor performed and presented viewers with new sets of clues. In the end, one more was eliminated, revealing another secret celebrity identity.

The official synopsis for the episode, entitled “A Pain in the Mask,” reads “The remaining six masked singers deliver some of their most exciting performances yet, as they all come together for the first time on a special Tuesday night. Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke attempt to guess the identities of fully costumed Hollywood stars as they battle in TV’s biggest singing competition.”

Here’s what happened during episode 10 of The Masked Singer season 2:

The 6 contestants who performed during episode 10 were the Flamingo, Rottweiler, Thingamajig, Fox, Leopard, and Tree.

Joining Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke on the judges’ panel was T-Pain, who won The Masked Singer‘s debut season under the guise of the Monster.

The Fox was the first contestant to take the stage, and he chose to sing “Blame It” by Jamie Foxx and T-Pain, an obvious nod to not only the episode’s guest judge but to the judges who have guessed the celebrity behind the Fox mask is Jamie Foxx himself. When asked to address the judges with a clue, the Fox said “I have spent one of the best weekends of my life with one of you.” Robin Thicke guessed Wayne Brady, while T-Pain guessed Lenny Kravitz.

The Leopard was up next, and his clue package centered around a tennis match he announced as “The Grand Slam Open – Brought to You by Tofu.” When it was time to sing, the Leopard performed “We Are Young” by F.U.N. The Leopard told the judges that he was presenting an award at an award show that included one of the judges. Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger both guessed that the Leopard is Seal, while Ken guessed Enrique Iglesias.

