‘The Voice’ Season 17 Finale LIVE Recap & Results

The Voice season 17 winner has been decided. After watching the finalists perform original songs on Monday night, America voted, and the results will be announced during tonight’s episode. But which finalist won? Which of them took second place? Read on to find out.

SPOILER WARNING: Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on The Voice season 17 and do not want to know what happened during the finale. Skip to the bottom section if you want to find out which contestant won.

“The Voice” Season 17 Finale Preview

The finalists heading into tonight’s episode are Ricky Duran (Team Blake), Katie Kadan (Team Legend), Jake Hoot (Team Kelly) and Rose Short (Team Gwen). They represent the first batch of finalists to be spread evenly between the coaches since 2013, and they also stand as some of the most talented artists to be featured during the show’s history.

Ricky Duran showed his tremendous range during his trio of performances on Monday. He debuted his original single, “A Woman Like Her,” a Springsteen-esque rocker that showed his gentler side, while he rocked out an energetic cover of “Runnin’ Down a Dream” by Tom Petty.

Finally, Duran partnered up with coach Blake Shelton to sing a holiday classic, “Run Run Rudolph.” He played guitar on all three songs, and proved himself more than worthy of a victory. Fans will have to wait and see if the rest of America felt he was the best.

Katie Kadan knocked everybody’s socks off with her cover of “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith. Her boisterous singing voice was a perfect match for the rock ballad, and the coaches could not have been more complimentive. Kadan’s original single, “All Better,” didn’t fare as well, but she recovered with an exciting rendition of “Merry Christmas Baby” with John Legend. Many believe Kadan has what it takes to win, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they were right. A definite front-runner.

Rose Short has struggled to accumulate the fanbase of some of her peers, but she has continued to come up big with intense, emotionally powerful performances. She showed her softer side with the original single “Steamroller” and a cover of “Border Song” by Elton John. Short also shined when she was paired with coach Gwen Stefani on the festive “My Gift Is You.”

Jake Hoot is the other front-runner heading into the finale. He charmed with his cover of “Amazed” by Lonestar, tugged at the heartstrings with his original single “Better Off Without You” (said to be based on his divorce) and delighted with his Kelly Clarkson duet, “Wintersong.”

Hoot has also dominated on the Apple Music charts, which are a good indicator of what fans are gravitating towards. Don’t be surprised if Hoot takes home the crown.