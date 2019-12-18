When Does the Next Episode of ‘The Mandalorian,’ Episode 8, Release?

The most recent episode of The Mandalorian released two days early on Wednesday, December 18 on Disney Plus. So how long do we have to wait until the next episode? Sadly, it will be a bit longer than you’ve waited for an episode yet.

‘The Mandalorian’ Episode 8 Airs on Friday, December 27

Unfortunately, it will be more than a week until we get to see the next episode of The Mandalorian. While Episode 7 aired on December 18, we won’t be getting a new episode this Friday like we normally would. Instead, Episode 8 is going to air on Friday, December 27. More than likely, it will go live between 3:05 a.m. Eastern and 3:30 a.m. Eastern on the 27th.

So that means we won’t see another episode of The Mandalorian until after Christmas. But at least that gives you something to look forward to after the holiday ends.

This next episode on December 27 is also going to be the Season 1 finale for the show.

Episode 7 premiered a couple days early so it wouldn’t compete with the new Star Wars movie, and also so it could show a sneak peek of The Rise of Skywalker before the movie aired. But that is not going to change the schedule for the subsequent episode of The Mandalorian.

Season 2 Is Already Filming

The good news is that work has already started on Season 2 of The Mandalorian. During a press conference for The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau revealed that he was already working on Season 2, CinemaBlend reported.

Favreau said: “We actually have the first week of the second season under our belt. Our cast, especially Pedro may be a little tired because he was there quite late last night.”

Here’s an interview with Favreau from November.

Jon Favreau Talks Working on Season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’Jon Favreau is already hard at work on Season 2 of “The Mandalorian”! He spoke to “Extra” at the Season 1 premiere for the new Disney+ series, reflecting on his lifelong love of the Star Wars universe. 2019-11-16T00:13:16.000Z

Favreau said they finished the first season and went right into the second, practically overlapping in post- and pre-production. In fact, he told Collider that he had been writing for Season 2 before Season 1 even released.

On November 13, Favreau also shared some details about Season 2 on Instagram, with a photo from the set.

Carl Weathers, another director from Season 2, also played Greef Cargo in Season 1. He told SFX that we may learn more about Carga in Season 2. He said: “I think [Greef’s backstory] is more saved for season two. But you get some glimpses at Greef and who he is through the stories in the first season. … it opens it up to stories later on that can reveal much more about this character. Certainly with Greef, you have to really keep your eye on him.”

There was also confirmation that Baby Yoda is on the set for Season 2 too, Newsweek reported.