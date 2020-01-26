Was Ariana Grande’s Voice on Late Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller’s Album?

Mac Miller’s last album, Circles, was released posthumously on Friday, January 17, 2020. Since the record’s release, the album’s producer, Jon Brion, has confirmed that Ariana Grande made a vocal cameo on the song “I Can See.” The New York Times published confirmation of Grande’s voice on the track with a quote from Brion as he answered an inquiry about lyrics sung by Ariana with, “I believe there are.”

Brion gave the disclaimer that several of the tracks on the posthumous album were given to the producers directly from Miller’s family, many of which were produced privately by Miller, and that there is no official word about Ariana’s participation on any of the tracks.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande were romantically involved from November 2013 to May 2018. The start of their relationship was credited to a Thanksgiving tweet that Grande posted, which asked, “What are you thankful for at the moment?” and to which Miller responded, thus initiating contact between the two. Throughout their relationship, the couple was openly affectionate and often expressed their adoration for one another. When nearly two dozen people were killed in an attack at Ariana’s concert in Manchester, United Kingdom in May 2017, Mac met his former girlfriend at the airport to comfort her as she returned to the United States. Unfortunately, Miller died of an accidental overdose in September 2018.

Here are a few things to know about Ariana and Mac’s relationship:

They collaborated professionally several times

Both musical talents, the pair often collaborated and appeared on one another’s tracks. They first collaborated on a version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” followed by Mac’s appearance on Ariana’s song “The Way” and Ariana’s appearance on Mac’s song “My Favorite Part.”

Following the attack at her show, Ariana performed a tribute concert to benefit those affected by the event in Manchester. Mac Miller joined her onstage during the show and together they performed the song “The Way” during the One Love Manchester concert.

Ariana has been open about the struggles in their relationship

Ariana has said that Miller “didn’t deserve his demons” and that he was “the greatest person ever.” Even during their break up, Grande positively referred to Miller when she wrote on Instagram that “This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet.” However, in addition to her affection for her late boyfriend, Ariana has also revealed that she helped Miller through multiple struggles related to addiction and depression, and that ultimately she wasn’t able to help him any longer.

In addition to her own revelations of depressive behaviors following Mac’s death, Grande has been a candid advocate of progressing the conversation around de-stigmatizing addiction and gender inequality. She has said that “shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep it together is a very major problem. Let’s please stop doing that.”