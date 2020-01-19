‘Batwoman’ Season 1 Episode 10 Time & Channel

The CW’s Batwoman returns tonight to deal with the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths fallout. The episode, titled “How Queer Everything is Today!” will air on January 19, 2020 at 8 p.m. on the CW.

Batwoman had an important role in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover; she met up with a Batman from another Earth who had lived long enough to become the villain and learned more about herself as a hero. She also became closer friends with Kara, a.k.a. Supergirl in their downtime.

We don’t know much about what will change post-Crisis for Batwoman.

WARNING: Spoilers for Crisis on Infinite Earths and Batwoman follow.

What Has Happened This Season?

A lot has gone down so far during the first season of Batwoman. Kate Kane returned to Gotham three years after Bruce Wayne and Batman disappeared. Alice and The Wonderland Gang were terrorizing the city, starting with the abduction of Kate’s ex-girlfriend Sophie Moore, causing Kate to go on a hunt for Bruce. That’s when she discovers that Bruce was Batman, and it’s also when she decides to take up the cowl for herself. At the end of the first episode, Kate began to suspect that Alice was actually her long presumed-dead sister Beth.

A couple episodes later, Bruce’s former childhood friend Thomas Elliot invites Kate to a gala to celebrate his purchase of a skyscraper that’s taller than Wayne Tower. Around the same time, a rail gun went missing from a Wayne Enterprise facility. The gun is strong enough to pierce the bat armor. Kate finds out that Elliot was the thief, having learned Bruce’s identity. Alice saved Kate from Elliot and let Elliot get away.

At this point in the season, not too much has happened. Mostly, fans need to know that Alice is Kate’s sister, Beth, and she’s upset because Kate and her father stopped looking for her after she was presumed dead. Alice, along with her sidekick Mouse, killed Kate’s stepmother Catherine after finding out that she forged a report that allowed Beth to be declared dead.

In a sneak peek for tonight’s episode posted by TV Line, Alice and Mouse are seen having a tea party by Catherine’s grave. Alice is lamenting the fact that Kate won’t return her calls, and Mouse tells her that Kate doesn’t want to be part of their family.

It’s unclear what changes could be made to Kate’s life and past because of Crisis. We’ve seen that characters in other Arrowverse shows have had their lives completely altered though. John Diggle now has his daughter, Sarah, even though she was originally erased from the timeline after the events of Flashpoint. The Legends have found that they are now famous superheroes instead of the incognito time travelers they once were, and Supergirl has been transported and now lives on the same Earth as the Flash, Batwoman, the Legends, and Black Lightning.

When is the Next Episode of Batwoman?

The next episode of Batwoman after tonight will air January 26, 2020. That episode is titled “An Un-Birthday Present.” It promises an unexpected guest’s appearance in Gotham on Kate and Alice’s birthday.

Sunday, February 2, 2020 will see a repeat episode from earlier in the season, but it should be on a normal schedule again after that.

Tune in to the CW tonight, January 19, 2020 at 8 p.m. to see what changes Kate will be dealing with after the events of this years’ crossover episode.

