MTV’s ‘Catfish’ Season 8 Episode 4 Live Spoilers & Recap

An anonymous sender contacts Nev, calling themselves Baby A. He thinks we have a bond over wrestling but it’s all BS, says the email.

When I wake up from a 4-hour nap and don't know what day or time it is #Catfish pic.twitter.com/O6VnsWYlNv — Catfish (@CatfishMTV) January 30, 2020

Nev calls Jesus, the guy who’s talking to a catfish. He slowly tells Nev that he also received a text saying that he’s talking to a Nicole that’s not the person he thinks it is. There are too many names, says Kammie.

Jesus lives in San Antonio. He likes wrestling and he likes the catfish a lot and they tell each other they love each other. They tried to meet up a few times, but she had to take care of her daughter. They tried to video chat but her phone was broken. She asked Jesus for money, but he didn’t “have none.”

this episode already breaking my heart #catfish pic.twitter.com/8ilvJc8dOA — Laura Perlongo (@LauraPerlongo) January 30, 2020

There’s a Nikki, a “Baby A” and an Alexis. Who is whom?

They talked about getting a place together. Then there’s his friend, Star. Star is probably the catfish.

Jesus was in foster care and was abused as a child. Kammie explains that what he dealt with is not normal.

Now, Jesus is doing better. Star hopes Alexis is real. Jesus’ brain hurts.

Nev and Kammie do a search and find several profiles connected to the same email. Alexis, Nikki, Nicole, Tina. NickiShorty – why? “She’s been out here scammin,'” says Kammie.

They try to track her down at a park, but no one shows up. They try to call, but no one answers. Jesus asks, “what do you think is going on?”

They get a text. One of the catfishe’s texts. They can’t show up because they have to work, can we meet tomorrow morning?

No excuses, says Kammie. Are you actually going to meet up tomorrow?

Jesus does not know what to think. He’s still holding out hope, even though he’s standing in the dark next to an abandoned baseball field.

The team rejoins in the morning. Jesus says he “deep down” believes the person who’s been jerking them around is Alexis.

Nev tells him to get real. They head to the park again. Jesus says, “Let’s do… this!”

They get out of the car and ask, “Baby A?” Yes, it’s Baby A. AKA Amanda.

But she’s there to say that not one of the people who Jesus has been talking to is actually real. The person at the root of all these profiles is a scam artist.

Them: Comes up with an excuse as to why they can't talk on camera

Me:#Catfish pic.twitter.com/bFn47qVA9y — Catfish (@CatfishMTV) January 30, 2020

Jesus starts to cough.

Baby A AKA Amanda tells Jesus that she reached out to him because Nikki, Alexis, whomever, has been using pictures of her children to share with people in a fake profile on the internet. A professional catfish.

Who is Nicole????????? Who is Alexis??????? Who am I???????? #catfish pic.twitter.com/M7v8P84HyY — Kamie Crawford (@TheRealKamie) January 30, 2020

Jesus is p*ssed.

They decide to text Alexis – or whomever.

Jesus begins to cry.

Then, a text from Alexis arrives. They go to meet her at a weird apartment/hotel complex situation. Jesus is nervous. No one likes it. Nev goes to snoop around and gets a text with a room number – 106.

Star sitting in the corner like #Catfish pic.twitter.com/qjXdWkliOq — Ms. Scarlett Vanderbelt (@SHAYSrebellionn) January 30, 2020

Kammie rouses Jesus and they head to the room. The door opens. Jesus asks, “who’s that?”

The woman who comes out freaks out on Kammie. Jesus tries to reconcile.

It’s a scam artist who’s using her daughter’s photos to scam men on the internet. Total catfish.

