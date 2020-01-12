Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 Presenters: Who Is Presenting Tonight?

The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards is a star-studded event. In addition to Taye Diggs, who will be hosting the show for the second consecutive year, the Critics’ Choice Awards will feature appearances from a number of actors, musicians and comedians. Read on for a rundown of the celebrities who are set to present.

Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 Presenters

Awards and performances aren’t the only things that people look forward to when watching an awards show. Celebrity presenters are also a major draw. Which of your favorite stars will present at the Critics Choice Awards, and what will they say?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the list of celebrities who are presenting tonight are:

Anne Hathaway

Kelly Clarkson

Seth Meyers

Lupita Nyong’o

John Lithgow

Catherine O’Hara

Eugene Levy

Niecy Nash

Kate Beckinsale

Alison Brie

Brian Cox

Adam Devine

Sara Gilbert

Walton Goggins

Lucy Hale

Chris Hardwick

Sam Heughan

Nick Kroll

Sebastian Maniscalco

Caleb McLaughlin

Kennedy McMann

Ashleigh Murray

Desus Nice and the Kid Mero

Edi Patterson

Tom Payne

Michael Sheen

JB Smoove

Bradley Whitford

Scott Wolf

Keegan-Michael Key

Ted Danson

Keegan-Michael Key Will Present the Lifetime Achievement Award to ‘Dolemite’ Co-Star Eddie Murphy

Keegan-Michael Key will present Eddie Murphy with the Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award, after co-starring with him in the acclaimed biopic Dolemite Is My Name. Murphy’s turn in Dolemite is also nominated for the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor. Ted Danson is going to present the #SeeHer Award to his Good Place co-star Kristen Bell.

Some of tonight’s presenters are also nominees at the show. For example, Lupita Nyong’o is up for Best Actress for her performance in the acclaimed horror film Us, and John Lithgow is nominated as part of the Best Acting Ensemble for his performance in the real-life drama Bombshell.

Lupita Nyong’o Will Pull Double-Duty as a Presenter & a Best Actress Nominee

Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic The Irishman leads the Critics Choice Award nominees with a total of 14 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and two for Best Supporting Actor (Joe Pesci and Al Pacino). Sebastian Maniscalco, who had a bit part in the film as notorious gangster “Crazy Joe” Gallo, will also be presenting tonight.

Quentin Tarantino’s period drama Once Upon a Time In Hollywood has the second-most noms with 12, and while none of the cast will double as presenters, long-time Tarantino collaborator Walton Goggins (Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight) will be on hand to give out an award.

Little Women has the third-most nominations with nine, and 1917 and Marriage Story are tied with eight apiece. Click here for a complete list of the film nominations and the individual performance nominees.

