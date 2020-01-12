Eddie Murphy’s Age & Height: The Movie Star’s Stats

Eddie Murphy will receive the Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award at tonight’s awards ceremony. And as he steps into the spotlight to accept the accolade, many people may grow curious about Murphy’s age and height. Eddie Murphy is 58-years-old, and stands 5’9″.

He Has Garnered Attention for His Role in ‘Dolemite Is My Name’

Murphy has received rave reviews for his work in the Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name, and is a possible Oscar contender for the role. He already earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and now, fans are itching to find out if he’ll be nominated for a prestigious Academy Award.

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Murphy was asked if he really feels this is his “comeback”, as many headlines have suggested. He said, “Man, I’ve been making movies for almost 40 years, and every few years when I do a movie, they say I’m coming back. I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s how you want to spin it.’ I’ve been making movies for almost 40 years. And my movies have made so much money. The whole comeback and stuff, you can’t really say that.”

Asked if he cares if he receives the Oscar or not, Murphy said, “Yeah, I never chase a trophy. But when your stuff gets well received to the point that there’s even discussion about giving you a trophy, that’s a good thing. It’s a great feeling, because most movies don’t work. Most TV shows don’t work. Most records don’t work. Success is the exception, not the rule. And when they want to give you an Oscar, or when they even have that conversation, that’s a good feeling because that’s just shows you how much people liked it.”

He Was Born in Brooklyn

Murphy was born on April 3, 1961, in Brooklyn, NY. His early years were spent in the projects of Bushwick. His mother worked as a telephone operator, and his father worked as a transit police officer. After his parents divorced and his mother remarried, Murphy moved to a suburb in Long Island.

Murphy’s father was killed when he was very young. I Love Oldschool Music quotes him as saying of his father, ” A woman stabbed my father. I never got all the logistics. It was supposed to be one of those crimes of passion: ‘If I can’t have you, then no one else will’ kind of deal. Someone said to me one day, ‘That’s why you don’t trust women.’ Get the fu*k outta here. What are you, a fu*%ing psychiatrist?” said Eddie.

After graduating high school, he attended Nassau Community College, all the while performing in late-night comedy clubs. When the chance came to audition for SNL, he jumped on it and was eventually brought on as an extra before being bumped to a regular cast member.

Sitting down with Rolling Stone a few years ago, Murphy was asked if he ever reminds his own children of how he grew up. He said, “I never throw that in their face. When I’m having those kinds of conversations, usually it’s with someone else, not my kids.”

Today, Murphy is engaged to an Australian actress named Paige Butcher. He has ten children– his oldest daughter, Bria Murphy, is 30.

