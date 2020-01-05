Golden Globes Nominees 2020 & Awards Winners

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards are being handed out Sunday, January 5, live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Hosted by Ricky Gervais for a record fifth time, the night celebrates the best 2019 had to offer in both film and television, as decided upon by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Below is the full list of nominees across 14 film categories and 11 TV categories. Winners names bolded as they are announced.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

1917

Joker

The Irishman

The Two Popes

Marriage Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johannson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

JoJo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, JoJo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Annette Benning, The Report

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Screenplay

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Best Original Score

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

Joker

1917

Marriage Story

Best Original Song

“Beautiful Ghosts” — Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” — Rocketman

“Into the Unknown” — Frozen 2

“Spirit” — The Lion King

“Stand Up” — Harriet

Best Television Series, Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series, Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Miniseries or Television Film

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Rami Youssef, Rami

Bill Hader, Barry

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film

Chris Abbott, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andres Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helen Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

