Golden Globes Nominees 2020 & Awards Winners

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards are being handed out Sunday, January 5, live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Hosted by Ricky Gervais for a record fifth time, the night celebrates the best 2019 had to offer in both film and television, as decided upon by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Below is the full list of nominees across 14 film categories and 11 TV categories. Winners names bolded as they are announced.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

1917
Joker
The Irishman
The Two Popes
Marriage Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johannson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name
JoJo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood
Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night

Awkwafina The Farewell

Getty Images

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, JoJo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Annette Benning, The Report
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Screenplay

Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman

Best Original Score

Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
Joker
1917
Marriage Story

Little Women cast

Getty Images

Best Original Song

“Beautiful Ghosts” — Cats
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” — Rocketman
“Into the Unknown” — Frozen 2
“Spirit” — The Lion King
“Stand Up” — Harriet

Best Television Series, Drama

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession

Best Television Series, Comedy

Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

Best Miniseries or Television Film

Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose

Billy Porter

Getty Images

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Rami Youssef, Rami
Bill Hader, Barry
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film

Chris Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act

Michelle Williams Fosse/Verdon

Getty Images

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andres Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helen Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable

