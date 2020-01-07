Heidi Klum Returns to Judge ‘AGT Champions’ Season 2

Season two of America’s Got Talent: The Champions premieres Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET. Heidi Klum is among the returning judges for the second season. She was a judge previously, but she left the program in 2018.

“It feels so good to be back and everyone has been so amazing, Klum told Entertainment Tonight. “You know, there were welcome signs everywhere, the whole audience was chanting my name. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was going beet red.”

Of this season, Klum said she couldn’t contain herself when one performer left her “mind blown.” She said she pressed her coveted “golden buzzer.” Of course, she didn’t say which contestant it was that left her feeling that way. She hopes her golden buzzer will win the entire competition.

Klum has not appeared on America’s Got Talent since 2018; she was previously a judge on the show from 2014 to 2018. After Klum left in 2018, Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough joined the judging panel.

Klum Has Hosted and Judged Reality TV in the Past

Klum previously hosted America’s Got Talent from season 8 (2014) to season 13 (2018), along with fellow judge Mel B. They both served as judges for the first season of AGT: The Champions; however, Mel B will not be returning to host AGT: The Champions this season.

Prior to being a judge on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Klum was not a stranger to TV. She was a host, co-creator and executive producer of Project Runway for 16 seasons. The show received 14 consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Reality Competition program. That makes it the second-most nominations in that category’s history. Klum won her own Emmy in 2013 for Oustanding Television Host.

She also hosts and executive produces Germany’s Next Top Model, which has run in Germany for 13 seasons. In that country, Klum also hosts Queen of Drags, which recently premiered.

She is Hosting a New Reality Show in 2020

Klum continues to make a splash in reality television. After announcing she and Tim Gunn would be leaving Project Runway, fans were devastated. In June 2019, however, Klum announced that she would serve beside Tim Gunn as co-creator, host and executive producer of a new fashion competition series titled Making the Cut. The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.

Making the Cut will feature a panel of five judges. The judges are Naomi Campbell, Chiara Ferragni, Joseph Altuzarra, Nicole Richie and Carine Roitfeld. The show was reportedly filming in Paris in June 2019.

The new show will follow 12 entrepreneurs and designers as they battle each other to grow their young fashion brands. The winner will take home $1 million to invest in their brand. According to The Hollywood Reporter, looks featured on the show will be directly available for viewers to purchase on Amazon.

Klum got married in February 2019. She celebrated her first Christmas with her husband Tom Kaulitz in December.

Tune in to the America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season two premiere Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

