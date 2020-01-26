The Jonas Brothers’ Wives Appear in Their Latest Music Video

The Jonas Brothers are all married men now, and they’re making their love known by including their wives in their latest music video for the song What a Man Gotta Do. The song is by itself a love letter to the musicians’ wives, with such lyrics as “What a man gotta do, To be totally locked up by you” and “What a man gotta pray, To be your last ‘Goodnight” and your first ‘Good day’.”

In the video, each brother pays simultaneous homage to his wife and a favorite romantic classic. Kevin and his wife, Danielle Deleasa, recreate Say Anything, while Joe and his wife, Sophie Turner, act out Grease, and Nick and his wife, Priyanka, recreate Risky Business.

Here’s what you need to know about their wives:

Kevin’s Wife: Danielle Deleasa

Oldest brother Kevin has been married since 2009, when he tied the knot with hairdresser Danielle Deleasa. Together, the couple shares daughters Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina. Kevin and Danielle met in the Bahamas in 2007 while on respective vacations. The family currently resides in New Jersey.

While balancing her professional work with motherhood, she has started a jewelry line called Moments, which specializes in birthstone pieces. She sells her line of classic, elegant pieces on her namesake website, Danielle Jonas Official.

Joe’s Wife: Sophie Turner

Middle brother Joe married Sophie Turner in May 2019 in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas. They followed their stateside ceremony with a second celebration in the south of France. Celebrity sightings during the nuptials included many of Sophie’s Game of Thrones co-stars.

Sophie is best known for starring as the character Sansa Stark in HBO’s famed series Game of Thrones, a role for which she has won several awards including a Primetime Emmy Award. She is also a talented dancer, and she was once offered entrance into the Royal Ballet School in London, but ultimately chose acting over ballet. In interviews, she has stated that she draws her acting inspiration from fellow actresses Cameron Diaz, Dakota Fanning, and Natalie Portman.

Nick’s Wife: Priyanka Chopra

The youngest of the musical trio, Nick married actress Priyanka Chopra in 2018 in an elaborate multi-day ceremony. The wedding drew comparisons to the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle due to the international attention it garnered. The four-day televised event included Bollywood-inspired dancing, spreads of food, and many celebrity sightings.

Priyanka first rose to international fame when she won the title of Miss World in the year 2000. She continues to cultivate fame and favor in both India and North America through her acting and singing. She has notably starred in the film Baywatch and the television series Quantico. In addition to her professional endeavors, Priyanka also serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.