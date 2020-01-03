Jordan McGraw, Dr. Phil’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jordan McGraw is a musician and the son of popular TV host Dr. Phil McGraw. The younger McGraw has drawn attention for his interior design preferences after his Beverly Hills home went up for sale on January 1, 2020.

The multi-million dollar villa looks like a traditional mansion from the outside, with a Tuscan design, a pool, outdoor entertainment spaces, and an elaborate gate. But the inside of the home reflects the rock-and-roll lifestyle that McGraw leads. The staircase is covered in what looks like wooden vines, there are animal figurines set up in various rooms and there is a weapons display on one of the walls.

1. Jordan McGraw Lived In the Beverly Hills Mansion But the Property Belonged to His Father, Dr. Phil

The listing initially attracted a lot of attention because Dr. Phil is the legal owner of the property. According to the Los Angeles Times, he purchased the Beverly Hills villa in 2007 but he and wife Robin have never lived there.

Younger son Jordan has been living at the home and was responsible for the styling choices that the listing agent described as “eclectic.” Real estate agent Billy Dolan of Hilton & Hyland wrote on the listing that “the interior has been dramatically remodeled and updated with eclectic finishes that can be kept or transformed into your own vision.” The house is also listed on Realtor.com.

The great room includes the elaborate staircase that is adorned with wood made to look like vines. A wet bar was placed at the bottom of the stairs, with stools that look like tree stumps. The entryway has a purple chair hanging from the ceiling. There are animal figurines, bold art pieces, and the base of the pool table appears to be splattered with white paint.

Look at Dr. Phil's house. (It's for sale for $5.75 million.) pic.twitter.com/aFhR1VwqPj — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) January 2, 2020

The dining room has attracted significant attention due to the wall covered with weapons. If you look closely at the picture embedded above, however, you can see that the guns appear to have been melted down. A spokesman for the Dr. Phil show told CNN, “The ‘guns’ on display are actually an anti-gun art installation where the useless guns are melted.”

The villa was originally built in 1960. It has 6,170 square feet, 5 bedrooms, and 6 bathrooms. Los Angeles County records show that the mansion was valued at just over $7.2 million in 2007, the majority of the value being attributed to the land itself. The McGraw’s are now selling it for $5.75 million.

2. Jordan McGraw Is a Singer & Opened For the Jonas Brothers On Tour

Jordan McGraw Talks Touring With The Jonas Brothers, "They Are My Best Friends"► Don’t forget to click the Subscribe button to be notified of new interviews! http://bit.ly/2xEvbcl ► Tune In For Live Interviews At http://Z100.com/Listen ► Check us out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Z100NewYork ► Twitter: Follow us, We’ll Follow you! https://twitter.com/Z100NewYork ► Yep, We’re on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Z100NewYork #Z100 #JordanMcGraw 2019-09-26T16:02:06.000Z

Jordan McGraw grew his fan base as part of a major tour in 2019. He was one of the opening acts for the Jonas Brothers’ “Happiness Begins” tour. The other singer on the tour was Bebe Rexha.

In a radio interview in September 2019, McGraw described the Jonas Brothers as his best friends and talked about how much fun he was having on the tour. “They’re the coolest dudes. They are goofballs, and then you add tequila to the mix.” He added that Joe Jonas taught him how to play Fortnite during their downtime. McGraw said he and the brothers also played golf in between shows.

3. McGraw Says His Father Heavily Influenced His Taste In Music

Jordan McGraw says that his family members are not musicians. He was the only one in the family who learned to play an instrument – the guitar. But his father, the famous Dr. Phil, was a major influence on his musical taste.

McGraw explained to US Weekly that his father liked to play Led Zeppelin during drives to school in the morning. “He’s a Solid Gold Oldies kind of dude. So we had ‘Dead Man’s Curve’ and ‘My Boyfriend’s Back,’ that was a big one for him. … Frankie Valli. He would just force me to listen to as many different types of music as possible.” McGraw added that Tina Turner was another artist the family would listen to on a regular basis.

McGraw has explained in interviews that the music of Blink-182 was also a major influence growing up.

4. McGraw Was Part of At Least Three Bands Before Beginning a Solo Career; His Debut Single Premiered In April 2019

VideoVideo related to jordan mcgraw, dr. phil’s son: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-01-03T10:59:40-05:00

Jordan McGraw began his musical career as a bandmate. His first band was called City (Comma) State, but the group broke up after only one year. His next venture was with the hard rock band “Stars in Stereo.” McGraw served as the lead guitarist from 2011 until 2015, when that group also disbanded.

McGraw next joined with friends Matt Black and Drew Langan to form the pop-rock band “Hundred Handed” in 2015. McGraw told OcchiMagazine in 2017 that the band had been focused on creating upbeat music. “We like to keep things positive and write about things that make us happy and laugh. There are enough sad, serious songs out there!”

But McGraw has since stepped out as a solo artist. He explained to Elite Daily that he reached a point where he realized the timing was right and he was willing to take the risk. “”It kind of turned into the point where it was either ‘go out and try to find four more people to be married to in a band’ or just take that jump at being myself. I haven’t had more fun playing music than I do right now.”

His debut single, “Flexible,” dropped on April 1, 2019. The music video includes cameos from stars such as John Mayer, T-Pain, and even Dr. Phil. McGraw then made waves for a collaboration with Sarah Hyland called “Met at a Party,” which the two performed at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

5. Jordan McGraw Has Been Linked to Photographer Ragan Wallake

Jordan McGraw appears to keep his social media accounts dedicated to his music. His Instagram account includes photos of his parents and his brother’s children, but he does not appear to have shared any pictures of a current girlfriend. He is not currently married.

McGraw has been linked to Los Angeles-based photographer Ragan Wallake. She previously posted pictures of the two of them together on her Instagram page, but her account has since been made private.

The two likely met through McGraw’s parents. Wallake’s professional website notes that she was the Official Staff Photographer for the Dr. Phil show for five seasons. She also served as the Executive Creative Director for Robin McGraw’s skincare line, called Robin McGraw Revelation.

