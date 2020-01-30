Michael Vick’s Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

There’s a new 30 for 30 documentary debuting on ESPN this week, this one about college football and NFL superstar Michael Vick. The two-part feature premieres on Thursday, January 30 and concludes on Thursday, February 6.

It will chronicle the highs and lows of Vick’s skyrocket to fame, followed by his downfall when it was discovered he was involved in a dogfighting ring. He would later serve 18 months in prison for those charges, then make an NFL comeback after his release.

What some viewers might know is that Vick is also a married father of four, so here’s what you need to know about his children.

1. Vick’s Four Kids are Mitez, Jada, London, and Michael Jr.

Michael Vick has one son, Mitez, from a previous relationship. Right around then, Vick met his eventual wife Kijafa Frink, who is originally from Philadelphia. They met while she was going to college at Hampton University and Vick had just finished his first season in the NFL. They welcomed their daughters in 2004 and 2007, then were married in 2012. In 2017, they had their third child together, Michael Jr.

The family looks super close, posting photos of them all together all over social media. The most recent family trip was when they travled to Orlando, Florida, for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl. Michael’s mom Brenda went with them, and it looks like they had time to have some fun at Universal Studios while they were there.

It’s not the Vick family’s first time doing it up at a theme park in Orlando, though. Kijafa posted a pic of them enjoying Walt Disney World back in 2016 captioned, “Everybody say TURKEY LEG #thevicksdodisney.”

In a recent interview with SB Nation, Vick said that eventually, he would like to get into coaching football but for now, he just wants to focus on being a dad. The football coaching will hopefully come, but “not until [his] kids grow older.”

2. Mitez Vick Isn’t Really Into Sports

Mitez is Michael’s son with his high school girlfriend, Tameka Taylor. Taylor and Vick attended Warwick High School together, though they attended separate colleges.

Vick went to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, where he redshirted as a freshman and then played two seasons before leaving for the NFL. Taylor got her Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies, Education, Psychology and Sociology at Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Virginia, which is near to both of their hometown of Newport News.

Tameka went on to get her Master’s Degree in Sports Management from Columbia Southern University. She is now the owner/director of Majestic Talents, a gymnastics, cheerleading and dance organization in Newport News. Michael and Tameka welcomed Mitez on July 10, 2002.

Growing up, Mitez had to split time between his mother and his father because they were no longer together. In a 2017 interview with Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback, Vick actually says when his kids were growing up, there were times when Mitez wasn’t around, so he started playing football with his daughters. And as Mitez grew up, he just wasn’t into sports, which Vick is totally fine with.

2. Jada Vick Is the Sporty Child (So Far)

The second oldest Vick child is Jada, who was born on October 12, 2004, making her 15 years old. There isn’t much information out there about whether the Vick children take after their father in the sports department, but it sounds like Jada is the one who definitely does.

In the SI interview with Monday Morning Quarterback, Michael revealed that Jada has turned into quite the football player.

“My daughter, Jada, she’s in sixth grade. She’s actually in middle school, but she’s the high school varsity quarterback for the all-girls flag football team, so that goes to show how good she is and how good she can throw the ball,” said Vick. “She understands the game and I think it is an outlet for women as well. I sit back and watch the girls play. I went to every game this season and they play hard, they play to a championship. They didn’t go this year, obviously, she was young, but she made a lot of plays and it was just a great joy to watch.

Her parents have also showed off her basketball skills on Instagram and Facebook, with her mom joking that she gets her athletic ability “from her momma not her daddy.”

4. London Vick Is More Artistic

The third oldest Vick child is London, who was born on October 19, 2007, making her 12. She might be the family’s little artist. In 2017, Kijafa posted a video to Instagram that shows young London performing with her violin.

Kijafa writes, “You can’t tell London she is not Beyonce, that snatch at the end. #sohappythatviolinisgone.”

In another post, Kijafa writes that she loves watching her daughters grow into “beautiful young ladies.”

“I miss them so much when they are at school but as soon I pick them up I think to myself why is school not longer, they get on my damn nerves. I love watching them grown into beautiful young ladies. I hope that I am preparing them for an amazing future,” writes Kijafa.

It also looks like her daughters are up for terrifying scares on Halloween. Back in 2017, when Kijafa was pregnant with baby Michael, they dressed up as a family of zombies and the results were absolutely amazing.

1. Michael Vick Jr. Is The Baby

Baby Michael was born on November 20, 2017, making him two years old. It sounds like he might have been a fun surprise for Mike and Kijafa, as she writes on Instagram, “Michael you are the best thing I never knew I needed, you changed all my life’s plans you were the perfect distraction, my accidental happiness. I love you so much.”

Kijafa affectionately calls him “Fatman” on Instagram and insists that he looks just like her, writing, “I don’t care what y’all say Fat man is my twin with his dad’s complexion and I’ll throw in his nose.”

Little Michael got in on the zombie fun before he was even born. That is one of the most disturbing Halloween costumes of all time. It was definitely a lot cuter when 2-year-old Michael dressed up as a UPS delivery man for Halloween.

Michael Vick’s 30 for 30 special airs Thursday, January 30 and Thursday, February 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN.

