John Legend Helps Lead Nipsey Hussle Grammys Tribute

John Legend will take the Grammys stage tonight to honor his late friend and musical collaborator, Nipsey Hussle. Legend will pay tribute to the late artist alongside many others, including DJ Khaled and Meek Mill. The official tribute will also include contributions from Roddy Ricch, YG, and gospel artist Kirk Franklin.

Born with the name Ermias Asghedom, Nipsey Hussle passed away two months after the release of his now-nominated track “Racks in the Middle.” Ken Ehrlich, an executive producer of the Grammy Awards, has said that the late artist was, “An activist, entrepreneur, and rapper… Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large. There is no denying the influence he had, and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

John Legend and Nipsey Hussle were friends and collaborators

Both Legend and Nipsey Hussle collaborated on DJ Khaled’s track “Higher.” They both appeared in the music video for the song as well. “Higher” is currently nominated for a Grammy in the category of “Best Rap/Sung Performance.” Following the late rapper’s death, DJ Khaled said about his time collaborating with John Legend and Nipsey Hussle, “First of all, the marathon continues. Long live Nip. I told Nip when we were making the record, ‘We gonna get some awards. We gonna get nominated.”

John Legend has continued to honor his late friend. Four hours before the start time of the Grammys, Legend posted a tweet paying tribute to both Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away the morning of January 26, 2020. In the tweet, Legend said, “I’m so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe.” In the tweet, Legend references the tragic loss of Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed on March 31, 2019.

Nipsey Hussle wins posthumous Grammy Award

Before the airing of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, Nipsey Hussle was posthumously awarded the Grammy for “Best Rap Performance.” The song for which the Grammy is awarded is his track titled “Racks in the Middle“. The award is the first Grammy for the artist. His family, including his brother and grandmother, accepted the posthumous award on his behalf.

While accepting the award, his grandmother said, “I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life, and will always live in my heart. So thank you, thank you, thank you.”