Rob Lowe Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is He?

American actor, producer and director, Rob Lowe, is the star of 911: Lone Star, a series premiering January 19, 2020 on Fox. He was born March 7, 1964, making him 55 years old at the time this was published. The former Parks and Recreation guest star stands 5′ 11″ tall and is married to Sheryl Berkoff.

The premier of 911: Lone Star is Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 10/9 C on Fox. The series begins Monday, January 21, 2020 at 8/7 C and will continue on Mondays at 8/7 C. After Lowe’s comeback performance in Parks and Recreation, fans might be interested to see if he can carry a lead role in an action drama that he also produces.

Here’s everything we know about Rob Lowe’s background:

Background & Early Career

Robert Hepler Lowe was born in Charlottesville, Virginia and is the son of Chuck, a trial lawyer, and Barbara, a retired teacher. He has a brother, Chad, who is an actor and was married to the actress, Hillary Swank. He grew up in Southern California and attended Santa Monica High School with Sean Penn and Charlie Sheen.

In the 1980s, he became made a name for himself playing Billie Hicks in St. Elmo’s Fire and Danny Martin in About Last Night. He was well known for being part of the “Brat Pack,” a group of 80s stars who liked to party, and his career tanked after a tape of him having sex with a 16 year old child surfaced.

He made appearances in several films after the incident, including Wayne’s World (1992), Contact (1997) and Austin Powers: the Spy Who Shagged Me (1999). He made his major comeback on TV in 1999 as Sam Seaborn, Deputy Communications Director, in The West Wing. He later appeared as a guest star in Parks and Recreation in 2010.

Rob Lowe in 911: Lone Star

Rob Lowe stars as Owen Strand alongside Liv Tyler in Fox’s 911 spin off. He plays a New York City firefighter who ends up in Austin, Texas, trying to build a team capable of solving low impact crises. His character is a health and beauty snob who’s obsessed with his haircare program and looking great in action. He handles emergencies ranging from asthma attacks to underground barbeques.

On Instagram, Lowe calls the series a “total thrill ride, sneakily funny, and tons of heart…” According to USA Today, “the premier takes its time…before delivering the action… [T]he first emergency requiring a response comes more than halfway through the [first] episode.” The spin off is about the aftermath of an explosion, and is an “origin concept” reports USA Today.

Entertainment reports that Lowe is excited about working with Ryan Murphy, the series creator known for Nip/Tuck. Lowe describes his character to Entertainment as a justice-seeking narcissist who wants people to get a “fair shake.” He applauds the show for its diversity in portraying a trans character in a “non-woke-police-way” and calls it an “edgy and sort of funny… adventure.”

The series premier is Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 10/9 C on Fox.

