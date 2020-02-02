Who Gets the Two-on-One Date This Week on ‘The Bachelor’ 2020?

This week on Season 24 of The Bachelor, the women jet to Costa Rica for their first international location of the season. While exploring the rain forest and beauty of Costa Rica, two women will be offered a two-on-one date. And those women are Tammy Ly and Mykenna Dorn.

SPOILERS: Do not read on if you don’t want to know what happens

Both women have advanced to the international portion of the season, but the outcome of their two-on-one date in Costa Rica may not be favorable. Reality Steve reports that both women are sent home following the two-on-one.

(SPOILER): Per the press release from Monday that I linked to, there is a 2-on-1 date in Chile. That date is with Mykenna and Tammy and BOTH are sent home. Victoria P leaves earlier in the episode, so Sydney Hightower is the only one eliminated at the Chile rose ceremony. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) January 30, 2020

Even if both women are sent packing, they’ve made it halfway through the season and have had an impact on both Weber and views. Let’s take a closer look at the two women selected for the two-on-one this week:

Get To Know Mykenna Dorn

Mykenna Dorn is a 22-year-old fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Canada. She is a huge Grey’s Anatomy fan and loves spending time with her family, especially when she and her dad go to car shows together. According to her ABC bio, she is “inspired by her grandparents’ love, which makes sense, as they were together for 61 years and her grandpa proposed to her grandma on their first date.” And her desire to find the same type of love for herself is apparent as she pursues Weber and charms him with her outgoing personality.

Dorn had a charismatic moment with Weber during Episode 2, when the two danced and discussed putting Weber’s relationship with Bachelorette Hannah Brown behind him so that he can move forward with the women in the Bachelor Mansion. The two ended their solo time with an intimate makeout session, sealing their chemistry and potential.

Get To Know Tammy Ly

Tammy Ly came in strong by literally showing her strength in her intro when she displayed her weightlifting abilities. She described how she joined a boys’ wrestling team in high school and became a star wrestler. Professionally, the 24-year-old flips houses and does a lot of the renovations herself. Without a doubt, she’s a gal who can take care of herself!

Ly’s caretaking abilities extend beyond herself as she helped raise her younger sisters, according to her ABC bio. She’s a hard worker who has been in business since she was a teenager.

One thing is certain, Ly is going to love spending time in Costa Rica, even if she is sent home at the end of the two-on-one date. She loves traveling so much that she has a vanity license plate on her car with the word “JETSETTR.”

The Bachelor airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.

