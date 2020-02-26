What Time & Date Is ‘Altered Carbon’ Season 2 on Netflix?

Season 2 of Netflix’s Altered Carbon is about to be released. The new season is going to be here sooner than you might expect. Here is when you can watch Altered Carbon Season 2 in different time zones on Netflix.

‘Altered Carbon’ Season 2 Premieres on Thursday, February 27

Altered Carbon Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, February 27. Like most Netflix series, all the episodes will drop at once.

Here’s a look at some of the other release times, depending on where you live.

Release Times in the U.S. (February 27)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

9:01 p.m. Honolulu (February 26)

10:01 p.m. Juneau, Alaska (February 26)

In other words, if you are planning to watch Altered Carbon and you’re on the West Coast, you might be up late enough to catch an episode or two and still get some sleep before work or school the next day. It’ll be releasing pretty late in other parts of the continental U.S., though. If you’re in Hawaii or Alaska, you’ll have plenty of time to binge some episodes as part of your prime-time viewing.

Previews & More Details

After a long wait that’s been nearly two years, Altered Carbon is finally back on Netflix. Heavy was able to view screeners for Season 2 and I can say, without hesitation (and without spoilers), that this is an amazing season. It might even be better than Season 1! There’s significant world-building, intriguing characters, and fascinating twists. If you’re an Altered Carbon fan, then you’re going to love Season 2. Anthony Mackie steps in beautifully as Takashi Kovacs. I’m glad they kept the premise of changing sleeves, even for the main character. It makes the storyline feel more authentic.

But remember, it’s been a while since the last season aired. This show won’t hold your hand and walk you through things you might not recall. So you might want to refresh yourself on common terms in Altered Carbon and the plot from where we left off.

Here’s an official recap provided by Netflix.

Altered Carbon | Season 1 Official Recap | Netflix

And here is a trailer.

Altered Carbon Season 2 | Main Trailer | Netflix

And here’s the official teaser.

Altered Carbon Season 2 | Teaser | Netflix

As for the cast in Season 2, you can expect to see the following:

Anthony Mackie is Takashi Kovacs

Renée Elise Goldsberry is Quellcrist Falconer

Chris Conner is Po

Dina Shihabi is Dig 301

Simone Missick is Trepp

Lela Loren is Danica Harlan

Torben Liebrecht is Col. Ivan Carrera

If you finish Altered Carbon Season 2 and want more, Altered Carbon: Resleeved is coming to Netflix on March 19. This is an anime series with a lot of promise. The show’s creator is Dai Sato, writer for Cowboy Bepop.

The world of Altered Carbon is getting re-sleeved on March 19 with an all new anime that brings even more action, mystery, and cyberpunk goodness than ever before! pic.twitter.com/S1mYqsysKI — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 19, 2020

Here’s a cast announcement for Resleeved.

Altered Carbon: Season 2 | Cast Announcement [HD] | Netflix

Resleeved takes place in the same world as Altered Carbon, and it will explore “new elements” of the mythology, according to Netflix. This is pretty exciting. There’s a lot of mythology and background to the Altered Carbon universe ripe for exploring. If you leave Season 2 wanting to know more, then Resleeved might be a great choice for you.

Resleeved will premiere at 12 a.m. Pacific on March 19 (which is 3 a.m. Eastern/2 a.m. Central.)