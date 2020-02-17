American Idol’ Winners & Runner Ups List 2020

There have been 17 American Idol winners since the show premiered in 2002.

American Idol’s 17th Season premiered on March 3, 2019. Ryan Seacrest was the host. Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry were judges for the second time. The in-house mentor for this season was Bobby Bones, and he was also the guest host for the taped episode of 8th April 2019.

In the Week 3 episode that aired on May 5th 2019, the top 6 of the contestants performed to be part of the elusive American Idol 2019’s top 6. On this episode, the contestants were asked to sing something from 1969’s Woodstock Festival, a song that inspires the contestants personally. This week’s mentor was Lauren Daigle, who is America’s contemporary Christian songwriter and singer.

Here’s every contestant who won ‘American Idol’ in the past:

Who Won American Idol 2019?

Laine Hardy won over Alejandro Aranda in American Idol last year (season 17).

Laine Hardy sang “The Weight” during his audition. In Hollywood Week he sang “Proud Mary,” “She Talks To Angels” and “Grenade.” He advanced to the Top 20 when he performed “Come Together” in the Showcase Round.

Alejandro Aranda sang seven original songs. During the auditions, he sang “Out Loud” and “Cholo Love.” During Hollywood Week he sang “Sorry.” For the final solo, he sang “Ten Years” before advancing into the Top 40.

Who Were All the American Idol Winners for Each Season?

Here’s a complete list of winners from each past season, including their winning song and what they’re doing now:

Season 1: Kelly Clarkson

Won: Sept. 4, 2002

Runner-up: Justin Guarini

Winning Song: “A Moment Like This”

Now: This three-time Grammy winner has released eight studio albums and is now a judge on NBC’s reality-competition series “The Voice.”

Season 2: Ruben Studdard

Won: May 21, 2003

Runner-up: Clay Aiken

Winning Song: “Flying Without Wings”

Now: He has released six studio albums, including his platinum-selling debut, “Soulful,” and the top-selling gospel follow-up, “I Need an Angel.”

Season 3: Fantasia Barrino

Won: May 26, 2004

Runner-up: Diana DeGarmo

Winning Song: “I Believe”

Now: This Grammy winner has released six studio albums and appeared on Broadway in “The Color Purple” and “After Midnight.”

Season 4: Carrie Underwood

Won: May 25, 2005

Runner-up: Bo Bice

Winning Song: “Inside Your Heaven”,

Now: The most successful winner by far, she has released six studio albums and won seven Grammy Awards, 8 CMA Awards, 10 Billboard Music Awards and 12 ACM Awards.

Season 5: Taylor Hicks

Won: May 24, 2006

Runner-up: Katharine McPhee

Winning Song: “Do I Make You Proud”

Now: He has released three studio albums, appeared on Broadway in “Grease” and had long-term residencies in Las Vegas.

Season 6: Jordin Sparks

Won: May 23, 2007

Runner-up: Blake Lewis

Winning Song: “This Is My Now”

Now: She has released three studio albums, been nominated for a Grammy, and acted in “Sparkle.”

Season 7: David Cook

Won: May 21, 2008

Runner-up: David Archuleta

Winning Song: “The Time of My Life”

Now: He has released four studio albums and will make his Broadway debut this spring in the Tony-winning musical “Kinky Boots.”

Season 8: Kris Allen

Won: May 20, 2009

Runner-up: Adam Lambert

Winning Song: “No Boundaries”

Now: He has released five studio albums, is married to his high school sweetheart Katy O’Connell and is the father of two.

Season 9: Lee DeWyze

Won: May 26, 2010

Runner-up: Crystal Bowersox

Winning Song: “Beautiful Day”

Now: He has released six studio albums and tours extensively.

Season 10: Scotty McCreery

Won: May 25, 2011

Runner-up: Lauren Alaina

Winning Song: “I Love You This Big”

Now: He has released three studio albums and reached #1 on the country charts in 2018 with his first single in five years, “Five Minutes More.”

Season 11: Phillip Phillips

Won: May 23, 2012

Runner-up: Jessica Sanchez

Winning Song: “Home”

Now: He has released three studio albums, with the third, “Collateral,” spawning the recent hit “Miles.”

Season 12: Candice Glover

Won: May 16, 2013

Runner-up: Kree Harrison

Winning Song: “I Am Beautiful”

Now: Her solo studio album, “Music Speaks,” was delayed and released a year after her win to modest success.

Season 13: Caleb Johnson

Won: May 21, 2014

Runner-up: Jena Irene

Winning Song: “As Long as You Love Me”

Now: His sole studio album, “Testify,” was released just weeks after his win. He has since gone the indie music route.

Season 14: Nick Fradiani

Won: May 13, 2015

Runner-up: Clark Beckham

Winning Song: “Beautiful Life”

Now: His sole studio album, “Hurricane,” was a sales disappointment. He released an EP, “Where We Left Off,” in the fall of 2017.

Season 15: Trent Harmon

Won: April 7, 2016

Runner-up: LaPorsha Renae

Winning Song: “Falling”

Now: After releasing another hit single, “There’s a Girl,” in 2016 he followed up with an album in 2018: “You Got Em All.”

Season 16: Maddie Poppe

Won: May 21, 2018

Runner-up: Caleb Lee Hutchinson

Winning Song: “Going Going Gone”

Now: She followed up this hit single with another, “Keep On Movin’ On,” and released her debut album, “Whirlwind,” on May 17, 2019.

