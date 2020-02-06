CeeLo Green Date Rape Allegations

The premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern on WeTV.

The preview video introduces the cast of five couples. The primary partner in each couple possesses some degree of hip hop celebrity, ranging between Five-time Grammy award-winner to featured singer in Webstar’s “Chicken Noodle Soup.” Their romantic partners have less defined personal histories. The group of couples share the common goal to resolve their relationship issues with the help of MBC:HHE hosts Dr. Ish and Dr. V, along with mediator Judge Lynn Toler of Divorce Court.

The premise is each hip hop couple will have to leave their celebrity lifestyle for two weeks to live in a mansion with other celebrities, drink champagne and undergo couples therapy. At the end of the two weeks, they have to make a choice: get/remain married or break up.

While everyone is drinking champagne, CeeLo Green enters the mansion drinking brown liquor out of a wine glass, wearing blue sunglasses. He and his fiancé are struggling with power issues.

Here’s everything we know about the last eight years of CeeLo Green’s life:

In 2012, CeeLo Green Gave Ecstasy to A Woman Who Accused Him of Rape

In July 2012, it was reported that Green drugged his date with Ecstasy during dinner at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles. The woman woke up the next day in bed with CeeLo, unable to remember the previous night. CeeLo said they had consensual sex. Prosecutors didn’t press rape charges. The Voice judge was sentenced to three years’ probation and 45 days of community service.

Following the sentence, CeeLo wrote on his now deleted Twitter account, “If someone is passed out they’re not even WITH you consciously, so WITH Implies consent,” he wrote. “People who have really been raped REMEMBER!!!” he continued.

CeeLo then deleted his tweets and apologized on Twitter: “Let me 1st praise god for exoneration fairness & freedom! Secondly I sincerely apologize for my comments being taken so far out of context.” Then he added: “I only intended on a healthy exchange to help heal those who love me from the pain I had already caused from this. Please forgive me as it was your support that got me thru this to begin with. I’d never condone the harm of any women. Thank you.”

In 2014, CeeLo Quit NBC’s The Voice On the Ellen DeGeneres Show

CeeLo announced he was quitting his job as a judge on NBC’s The Voice on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which released video of the singer’s announcement. An individual with knowledge of the situation told The Wrap that Green quit to avoid being fired by NBC and producer Mark Burnett Productions.

Since he quit without notice, producers were left with an empty chair. A second individual with knowledge of the situation also told The Wrap NBC wanted to announce CeeLo’s departure mutually but the singer did it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show instead.

The individual with knowledge of the situation said that CeeLo had several “meltdown[s]” during production of The Voice. CeeLo was reported to be “emotional” during filming and had to leave the set several times. The general belief that was spread around the production was that he was stressed because of the legal case that could result in prison time, reported The Wrap.

In 2015, CeeLo Returned to The Voice Amid Criticism

When NBC’s singing competition announced that CeeLo would be returning to the show as a mentor for Adam Levine’s team, people on social media responded by bringing up his “problematic” tweets, said USA Today.

@adamlevine I am disgusted with your choice of a mentor. You have daughters. How would you feel if they were dating a man with the morals of CeeLo Green?

Next coach – Bill Cosby? Brett Kavanaugh? I mean, why not?

Really? On what planet would anyone be excited to see @CeeLoGreen? Bad move @Nbcthevoice #MeToo

Until MBC:HHE, CeeLo has been working as Adam Levine’s mentor on The Voice.

