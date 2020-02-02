Groundhog Day 2020: What Time Does Punxsutawney Phil Make His Prediction?

If you want to be among the first to know what Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction is for Groundhog Day 2020, then you’re going to need to get up early. Groundhog Day is Sunday, February 2, 2020 (also the same day as Super Bowl Sunday.) And today, Punxsutawney Phil is going to make a big prediction for the rest of the season. Read on to find out what time you should tune in.

Punxsutawney Phil Makes His Prediction Around Sunrise on Sunday, February 2

You’re going to have to get up early if you want to see Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction. He’ll be making it around sunrise on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Gobbler’s Knob in the Pennsylvania Wilds, according to VisitPa.com. So yes, if you want to watch online or in person, you’ll need to be up early for Groundhog Day 2020. Punxsutawney Phil traditionally makes his prediction right around sunrise. In Pennsylvania, sunrise is expected to be at 7:09 a.m. Eastern on February 2, and the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club says that Phil traditionally makes his prediction at 7:28 a.m. Eastern. But you’ll want to tune in sooner than that.

The live stream kicks off on VisitPa.com at 5:45 a.m. Eastern. You can watch it at the VisitPa.com webpage here. The stream is supposed to begin at 5:45 a.m. You can also watch on the Facebook link here or below.

So at sunrise, we’ll learn if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow. If he does, then we’ll be expecting six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, then spring is expected to be just around the corner.

The whole Groundhog Day celebration is a pretty big deal in Gobbler’s Knob. This is the 134th Groundhog Day, so it’s pretty special.

The Groundhog Day tradition began with an early Christian holiday called Candlemas, according to VisitPa.com. Clear skies meant a longer winter. Eventually, the Germans decided that if it was sunny, which would help the groundhog cast his shadow, we’d have six more weeks of a “second winter.” German immigrants then brought the tradition to Pennsylvania. Then in 1886, a local newspaper editor declared that the local groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, was the “one and only weather prognosticating groundhog.” Phil soon became famous, and now more than 20,000 join the celebration as he looks for his shadow every Groundhog Day, along with millions who watch online or on TV.

The Groundhog Day celebration locally starts at 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Eastern, along with more local events that happen after Phil makes his big prediction.

Check out some of these photos from past Groundhog Day events.

As you can see, Groundhog Day is a big deal nowadays. Back in the 1800s, it was a more private event with the groundhog seeing his shadow in a private wooded area. Now it’s a big celebration.