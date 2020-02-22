NAACP Image Awards 2020 Date & Location: Where Is the Show?

The NAACP Image Award show takes place on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST. The ceremony is being held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium and will be broadcast on BET.

The two-hour special is held annually as a way to reconize and celebrate achievements and performances of people of color in the arts. They also celebrate individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative works.

There are 60 categories for the awards, ranging from motion pictures to literature. There will also be special, honorary awards presented such as the Chairman’s Award, President’s Award, Vanguard Award, Entertainer of the Year, the Jackie Robinson Sports Award, and the Image Awards Hall of Fame.

Read on to learn more about the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.

Rihanna Will Be Honored at the Show

During the 2020 NAACP Image Awards, global music and fashion icon Rihanna will receive the President’s Award. The award is presented in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service.

Previous recipients of the NAACP President’s Award include Jay-Z, Jesse Jackson, Soledad O’Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice and Mohammad Ali. The award will be presented by NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

“Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant,” Johnson said. “From her business achievements through Fenty to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award.”

Who Are the Nominees?

For the 51st NAACP Image Awards, there are over 60 categories. Leading in the amount of nominations this year is Netflix, which has 30 nominations in TV categories and 12 more in movie categories. Universal Pictures is next up, with 15 nominations in movie categories, RCA Records has 14 nominations in the recording categories, and Penguin Random House leads the Literary categories with 8 nominations.

One of the biggest categories at the NAACP Image Awards is for Entertainmer of the Year. This year’s nominees are Angela Basset, Billy Porter, Lizzo, Regina King and Tyler Perry.

When it comes to TV, the biggest categories are for series. For Outstanding Drama Series, the nominees are Godfather of Harlem, Greenleaf, Queen Sugar, The Chi and Watchmen. For Outstanding Comedy Series, the nominees are Ballers, black-ish, Dear White People, grown-ish, and the Neighborhood.

When it comes to Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special, the nominees are American Son (Netflix), Being Mary Jane (BET Networks), Native Son (HBO), True Detective (HBO), and When They See Us (Netflix).

For Outstanding News/Information (series or special), the nominees are PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools (PBS), Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime), The Breakfast Club (REVOLT), The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic), and Unsung (TV One).

In the recording category, Outstanding Album is one of the biggest categories. Nominees are “Cuz I Love You” (Lizzo), “Homecoming: The Live Album” (Beyonce), “I Used to Know H.E.R.” (H.E.R.), “Sketchbook” (Fantasia), and “Worthy” (India.Arie).

For Outstanding New Artist, the nominees include Ari Lennox, Lil Nas X, Lucky Daye, Mahalia and Mykal Kilgore. Outstanding Male Artist nominees are Bruno Mars, Khalid, Lil Nas X and PJ Morton. For the same category but with Female Artists, the nominees are Beyonce, Fantasia, E.R., Arie and Lizzo.

When it comes to Literary Categories, there are a few big awards to give out. For Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction, the nominees are: New Daughters of Africa by Margaret Busby, Out of Darkness, Shining Light by Petina Gappah, Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson, The Revisioners by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton, and The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

The full list of nominees for all categories is available online.

