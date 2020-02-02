Shakira’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shakira is one of the headlining performers at the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show. And as with all performers, she’s not getting paid for her appearance. But as a successful singer, she already has a large net worth. Here’s what you need to know about Shakira’s net worth.

1. Her Net Worth Is $300 Million

Shakira’s net worth is estimated to be $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This includes revenue from more than 125 million albums sold. Shakira is a songwriter, a singer, a philanthropist, a belly dancer, and a producer.

The successful entrepreneur from Colombia has made quite the name for herself and enjoyed a lot of success. She released her debut album when she was only 13.

Shakira signed a $300 million, 10-year-deal with Live Nation in 2008, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In a lawsuit filed by her ex-boyfriend, Antonio de la Rua estimated that Shakira’s deal with Live Nation was worth $300 million by itself, Billboard reported. (Interestingly, in 2008 Rolling Stone valued the deal at $70 to $100 million.)

2. She Was Paid $12 Million To Be on the Voice

Today is the Birthday of the best singer, philanthropist, dancer, a wonderful mom, girlfriend,goodwill ambassador and just an inspiration to millions. SHAKIRA! Shak, you are a big part of my life since 2010❤ I fell in love with your voice,songs, personality, positive energy! pic.twitter.com/7GbdSgozfE — Shakira Russia|Шакира#MeGusta (@russia_shakira) February 1, 2020

When she appeared on The Voice in 2013, she reportedly earned $12 million, Complex reported. She and Usher were replacing Christina Aguilera and Cee Lo Green. Her $12 million deal was $3 million less than what Britney Spears made with X Factor. Her deal was also $6 million less than what Mariah Carey made with American Idol, Complex reported.

3. Her Ex-Boyfriend Sued Her for $100 Million

Shakira and boyfriend Antonio de la Rua broke up in 2011, though the attorney continued to oversee her career after the breakup. In 2011, he sued her for $100 million after she ended their partnership, according to Celebrity Net Worth. (Some sources say he sued for $250 million.) He said that he helped her become the success that she was and was the “principal architect of her management team and business plan that set ‘Shakira’ on the path to lasting financial success,” Billboard reported.

In 2013, the case was dismissed, Billboard reported. The judge ruled that the case needed to be filed in Colombia or the Bahamas.

4. She Has a Home in Barcelona & Listed Her Miami Home for $11.6 Million

In 2011, Hello Magazine reported that Shakira was renting a home in Barcelona. Then in 2012, Pique and Shakira bought a home in Barcelona, Homes Luxury reported. The mansion was located on a high hill and needed renovating. It had security gates, two garages, and a large balcony.

She also owned a 700-acre island north of the Bahamas. She and Roger Waters of Pink Floyd bought it for $16 million in 2011, Homes Luxury reported. They intended to turn it into a resort.

Then in 2018, she listed her Miami Beach home for sale, Parade reported. She bought the mansion in 2001 for $3.38 million. She listed it for $11.648 million. The mansion is 8,708-square-feet, has water frontage, a private dock, eight baths and six bedrooms. It has a one-half-acre lot, home gym, dancing floor, fireplace, and more.

In 2018, Gerard Pique and Shakira’s home just outside of Barcelona was broken into, E Online reported. They were both out of town, but Pique said his parents were at the house at the time. The thieves took jewelry and watches and his parents weren’t hurt.

5. Super Bowl Halftime Performers Are Not Paid

The headliners for the halftime show aren’t paid anything, Fee reported. Expenses and production costs are covered, but the artists aren’t paid. The production costs can be in the millions, so the NFL is still covering a lot. Since artists are seen by millions for 15 minutes or longer, there’s a lot of value they’re receiving from their appearance. Maroon 5’s record sales increased by 488 percent after their halftime performance in 2019.