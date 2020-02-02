Super Bowl 2020: Food Deals & Freebies

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and restaurants are offering deals to appease any crowd before the big game, whether the food that sounds good is pizza, wings, or something completely different.

While many restaurants are offering discounts on large orders for game day, some places are offering deals on individual meals too. Be sure to call your local location for hours and to confirm that the specials are going on there, as not all specials are good in all locations.

Here are the deals we know about for Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020:

Pizza Deals

What's the best pizza for the Big Game? We don't need Google's help with that.🍕 #GameDayWithGoogle — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) January 28, 2020

Blaze Pizza: The “Hot Party” deal for $32.95. This deal will get you two large two-topping pizzas and six dough knots for $32.95. If you’re looking to feed more people, there’s the “Fire Party,” which is three large two-topping pizzas and ten dough knots for $43.95, and the “Blazin’ Party,” which is five large two-topping pizzas and 16 dough knots for $67.95.

If dough knots aren’t your thing, Blaze is also offering the “Something for Everyone,” which offers two large two-topping pizzas and one specialty crust two-topping pizza for $32.95. The specialty crust options include Keto, Cauliflower, and house-made Gluten-Free dough.

Cicis: Three large one-topping pizzas for $5 each with carryout orders with a coupon available on the website.

Domino’s: Choose two menu items for $5.99 each. Items you can choose from include medium two-topping pizzas, specialty chicken, eight-piece chicken wings or boneless wings, stuffed cheesy bread, bread twists, sandwiches, pasta, salads or marbled cookie brownies.

Hungry Howie’s: One large one-topping pizza for $7 on Sunday when you buy three pizzas. Deal is available on carry-out orders at participating locations.

Papa Gino’s: Get 25% off online pizza orders with code 7827. Offer is good through Sunday.

Pizza Inn: On Sunday, get two medium two-topping pizzas and 10 bone-in wings for $27.99.

Chicken Wings

Don't let the clock run out. Pre-Order for the "Big Game" now!

Check out our Big Game Deals!

Get 50 Original Wings(choose 2 flavors) for $49

use WZ Deal Code 2172

Order now at https://t.co/YTuH8mpQrr#EatWingZone #ChickenWings #Party pic.twitter.com/bTie3eafib — Wing Zone (@WingZone) February 1, 2020

Applebee’s: 40 free classic buffalo boneless wings with every $40 delivery when using promo code FREEWINGS at checkout. Deal ends 2/2/2020.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: 50 boneless wings for $34.99 and 50 traditional wings for $44.99.

Dave and Buster’s: Unlimited wings and game play every Sunday for $19.99. Play any blue swipe game for free, and swipe as many games as you can.

El Pollo Loco: Whole-Wing Bundles are available to order online at participating locations. The bundle includes 25 wings, party-size guacamole, queso blanco, and house-made salsa for $54. Delivery is free on Sunday for orders over $50.

Wing Zone: A variety of specials, but the main one is 50 original wings with up to two flavors for $49.

Other Deals

The Big Game is a day away! Don't miss out on having a Snack Stadium at your party! All you need to do is order our Game Day Pretzel Package (2 Pretzel Buckets and 10 dips), and you'll get the Snack Stadium for FREE! Order online https://t.co/rtyNAUhtp7 pic.twitter.com/gEFMs3kuPC — Auntie Anne's (@AuntieAnnes) February 1, 2020

Auntie Anne’s: Auntie Anne’s is offering two free medium drinks with the purchase of any variety pretzel bucket. They’re also offering a free “Snack Stadium” with the purchase of a Game Day Pretzel Package.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Endless glasses of blackberry, peach, or red sangria all day for $12.99 with the purchase of an entree. Participation varies by location.

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches: Get 25% off your order of $20 or more. Use code 7931 online or in the restaurant.

Insomnia Cookies: 20 percent off online orders of $20 or more. Deal ends 2/3/2020.

Long John Silver’s: All the food you can eat starting at $7.99.

Macaroni Grill: 20 percent off catering orders with code FANFOOD20.

Panda Express: $10 off a family feast with coupon SCOREBIG.

Red Lobster: Limited edition Snap Tackle Claws for $10 and 15 percent off to-go and delivery orders.

Wienerschnitzel: 25 mini corn dogs for $5.

If the Game Goes to Overtime

If San Francisco/Kansas City goes to overtime, you get… — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 29, 2020

Buffalo Wings & Rings: Place a carryout order Sunday and get a free insulated tote. The limit is one bag per order and only while supplies last. If you order a Party Pack takeout deal on Sunday, you can enter the “Free Wings for a Year” contest.

Hooters: Six free wings if the game goes into overtime.

Free Delivery and Delivery Specials

DoorDash: The first 200 people to share their “Personal Food Fumble” on Twitter with a photo or description of the “personal foul in the kitchen” win $50 and free delivery. Users must tag @DoorDash in the tweet to win.

Grubhub: Many restaurants are offering deals via Grubhub for Super Bowl Sunday. Check your app for deals on food from Burger King, Taco Bell, Panera Bread and more. McDonald’s is offering $5 off $15 purchase with promo code TOUCHDOWN on the DoorDash app.

Are you on #TeamPizza or #TeamWings? We want to hear your trash talk against #TeamWings – we’ll get you started: “Hey Wings, we all know that boneless wings are just chicken nuggets. You can stop pretending now.” Your turn, #TeamPizza – bonus points for chicken puns — Postmates (@Postmates) February 1, 2020

Postmates: Use code TEAMPIZZA or TEAMWINGS to get up to $10 off your order Sunday.

