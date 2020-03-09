Adam Levine left The Voice at the end of Season 16, since then, he’s been taking care of his daughters and performing at various large events.

While he was a judge on The Voice, Levine gained a large a dedicated following that helped his band Maroon 5 become an even bigger success. After working on The Voice and touring steadily for eight years, the performer decided that he needed a break. He announced his departure from The Voice on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying it was a good time for him to start a new phase in his life.

Here’s what we know about what Adam Levine has been doing since he left The Voice:

Adam Levine Has Been Performing, Winning Awards & Preparing for a North American Tour

Maroon 5 (feat. Travis Scott & Big Boi) | Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime ShowAdam Levine and Maroon 5 perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show featuring Travis Scott and Big Boi. The New England Patriots battle the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII. Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: NFL Vault http://www.youtube.com/nflvault NFL Network http://www.youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films http://www.youtube.com/nflfilms NFL Rush http://www.youtube.com/nflrush #Maroon5 #TravisScott #BigBoi 2019-02-04T06:22:50.000Z

Levine told Ellen that he’s been “doing as little as possible” since leaving The Voice. He said that being a stay at home dad with his two young daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, is basically it for him. This is not entirely accurate. He also headlined the 2019 Super Bowl half time show and has been planning to kick off a tour with Maroon 5 beginning the summer of 2020 that will continue throughout 2021. The summer tour will travel throughout North America with Meghan Trainor and Leon Bridges opening for him. The South American tour will begin in February, 2021, reported Rolling Stone.

He told Howard Stern that he needed to spend time with his wife, whom he married in 2014, and his two children who are three- and two-years-old. He said that he has gotten to know his wife as a mother and that it’s “rare to fall in love with the same person twice.” His wife Behati Prinsloo is a Namibian model for Victoria’s Secret, who began working in the modeling industry in 2008. The couple met through one of Levine’s friends who suggested that he contact her to appear in one of his videos. She turned the job down, but they remained in touch. She told Oprah Magazine they “fell in love over email.”

The 2019 Billboard Awards nominated Levine and Maroon 5 for seven awards, four of which he won, including bests for Hot 100 Song, Radio Song, Collaboration and Top Selling Song. Levine skipped the awards show, with Cardi B accepting the award for Top 100 Song, because she was the artist who collaborated with his band on the song Girls Like You.

Maroon 5 Will Tour 41 Cities In North America

The tour announcement was made after the drop of the single Memories in September, 2019. Maroon 5 will be traveling with Leon Bridges, who will open for every stadium performance, and Meghan Trainor, who will open every show, says USA Today. The tour begins May 30 and ends September 17, 2020, and will cover 41 cities in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the band will perform three shows between March 10 and 14, 2020 in Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia.

Maroon 5 began touring in 2003-2005 and quickly grew a loyal following. They have released six studio albums and three live albums. Of their six studio works, they made the equivalent of $65.76 million in sales.

