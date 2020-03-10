Alphy Hoffman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Corey Feldman has accused Alphie Hoffman, son of casting agent Bobby Hoffman, of molesting him and Corey Haim during the 1980s.

Alphie Hoffman owned a nightclub called Alphie’s Soda Pop Club for underage child actors, which was a place that Feldman and Haim frequented together. Feldman claims that it was a place with little adult supervision, frequented by a group of men that Feldman claims make up what he says is a powerful group of “Hollywood pedophiles.” Feldman describes Hoffman as the ringleader of the group who would introduce the adults to his industry friends.

Here’s what Corey Feldman has claimed about Alphie Hoffman:

1. Alphie Hoffman Took Corey Feldman to Parties at His Club

DEAR ⁦@movieweb⁩ I LOVE U SO MUCH & THANK U SO MUCH 4 THE STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS U R PROVIDING & MAKING A POTENTIALLY COMPLICATED ROLL OUT SEEM SO EZ! #FELDFAM THE GR8EST ENTERTAINMENT E MAG N THE WORLD LAYS IT OUT HERE PERFECTLY! #Kids2 #MYTRUTHDOC https://t.co/saPpeOMyrB — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) February 8, 2020

Feldman alleged that he first met Alphy Hoffman, the owner of the popular underage club, when he was 12 years old. The club owner came to Feldman’s house to pick him up and take him to a party at the venue.

Feldman and Corey Haim frequented Alphy’s Soda Pop Club, along with actor Jon Grissom, in the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, which was owned by Alphy Hoffman, the son of Bobby Hoffman, an influential casting director.

Newsweek reported that, as the Haim and Feldman were not of legal age to drink or go to nightclubs with their older co-stars, Haim and Feldman would typically end up spending their free time together while they weren’t working.

2. Corey Feldman Said the Club Frequently Hosted Adult Men

THIS IS THE @ScreenActors NEWLY FORMED COMMITTEE ON SEXUAL HARRASSMENT PREVENTION WHICH I AM NOW CURRENTLY A MEMBER OF THANX 2 THE BEAUTIFUL SOUL @Frances_Fisher I AM ETERNALLY GRATEFUL 2 HER 4 HELPING #Kids2 B A PART OF THE CONVERSATION! #TIME4CHANGE #MYTRUTHISCOMING #TRUTHDOC https://t.co/2MyRhBtYBN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) January 10, 2020

Attending these parties with Hoffman became a regular part of Feldman’s social life as a teenager. Feldman claimed that these parties were minimally supervised by parents or guardians of the club’s underaged guests.

Feldman claims that a group of adult men would frequent the underage club to party with the child actors, reported the Daily Mail.

Feldman claimed, “There [were] a bunch of these guys, they were all hanging out together at these parties … One night … I passed out while I was watching [a] movie, and when I woke up, there was a porn on … I remember I could barely walk. I don’t know what I was given at that time, but I know that I was really out of it.”

3. Corey Feldman’s Assistant Abused Him at Alphie’s Soda Pop Club

I WANT 2 THANK THE GR8 @JohnSchaech 4 JUMPING IN & MAKING THIS HAPPEN! IT IS TIME 4 THE CHILDRENS RIGHTS MOVEMENT ON THIS PLANET, & THE NAME OF THAT MOVEMENT IS #Kids2 LEST THEY NOT B 4GOTTEN! #CHILDRENSRIGHTS R THE MOST IMPORTANT RIGHTS WORTH FIGHTING 4! #PRESERVEINNOCENCE https://t.co/saX1LNa3Fo — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) January 8, 2020

The underage club was frequented by Drew Barrymore, Ricky Schroder and Alyssa Milano, and it was in operation from 1986 to 1989. Alpha’s Soda Pop Club promoted New York Seltzer and was the site where Feldman claims much of the alleged abuse took place, reported Fox News.

In 2017, Feldman appeared on Dr. Oz and revealed that one of his abusers was Jon Grissom. Grissom was Feldman’s assistant during the 1980s and attended the club and knew Hoffman. He said that both Grissom and Hoffman abused him during this time in a similar manner.

4. Corey Feldman Says His Abuse Was a Known Secret

MY PRAYERS R WITH ALL WHO R SUFFERING, ALL WHO R IN FEAR, & MY ❤️IS ALSO FILLED W HOPE THAT TOM AM IN NYC THE BEAUTIFUL SURVIVORS & #GAMECHANGERS OF THE #HARVEYWEINSTEIN CASES WILL PREVAIL AS THEY FACE THEIR MONSTER IN COURT! THIS IS THE 1ST BATTLE 4 #JUSTICE OF MANY THIS YR! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) January 6, 2020

In a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Feldman said, “I know every single person that interfered with [Haim’s] life and he knew every person that interfered with mine… All these men were all friends.” He said that a lot of these men were involved with Hoffman.

In a 2011 Fox interview, Alison Arngrim, who played Nellie Oleson on NBC’s Little House on the Prairie, alleged that the abuse was not only well known, but something of a topic of casual conversation.

Arngrim told Fox, “It was the gossip back in the 80s. People said, ‘Oh, yeah, the Coreys, everyone’s had them.’ People talked about it like it was not a big deal … I literally heard that they were ‘passed around.’”

5. Alphie Hoffman Is One Name Named In (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys

THIS JUSTICE BECOMES POSSIBLE AS A RESULT OF R COLLECTIVE HARD WORK & MANY PERSONAL SACRIFICES! A GR8 REMINDER Y #MYTRUTH IS SO IMPORTANT: He was a sexual abuse victim @ 11. A new law in California is making it possible to sue more than 40 years later -CNN https://t.co/xO6umSwzGb — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) January 4, 2020

In (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, Feldman exposes Hoffman along with five other people he claims are the ringleaders of what he calls a “pedophile ring” that operates in Hollywood. He aims to reveal these names to honor Haim’s memory and to shed light on an industry secret that’s long been tolerated, he claimed in his autobiography.

His documentary is the follow up to his autobiography. Where he could not specifically name his abusers in Coreyography, he is able to do so in the documentary. The project was entirely produced and funded by Feldman and his supporters.

ShowBiz Cheetsheet reported that Feldman was 14 years old at the time of Hoffman’s alleged abuse.

