Corey Feldman’s Ex-Girlfriends & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts

Corey Feldman has spent most of his life in view of the public. Starting when he was a child, his career catapulted him to fame when he starred in the films Stand by Me and The Goonies. Feldman has been married three times and has one child.

Feldman’s documentary, titled (my) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys will be streamed for the first time on March 9, 2020. The documentary examines Feldman’s life as a young actor and the abuse he experienced while in Hollywood. It will name the people who allegedly abused him and former co-star and friend Corey Haim who died of pneumonia in 2010.

Feldman is now happily married to his wife Courtney Anne Mitchell, and he has one child named Zen Scott Feldman.

Here’s what you should know about Feldman’s dating history:

1. Feldman Dated Actress Drew Barrymore

Though both Feldman and Barrymore have since married and had children, the two dated briefly when they were teenagers.

In 1989, Feldman and Barrymore appeared together on an episode of CBS Schoolbreak Special. Barrymore was 14 and Feldman was 18 years old at the time. That year, they attended the Oscar’s together.

In Feldman’s memoir “Coreyography,” he revealed that he was pretty heavily into drugs at the time but, at 15 years old, Barrymore was trying to stay sober after a suicide attempt and a few stints in rehab. He said he lied to her during their entire relationship, claiming to be sober as well.

Feldman also revealed that they had met four years prior to their TV appearance because Barrymore’s mother knew she had a huge crush on the older boy. The two only dated for a few months. Feldman was married to his first wife that same year.

2. He Has Had Brief Relationships with Other Actresses

According to celebriot, Feldman has dated actresses Heather Graham, Alyssa Milano and Shannon Malone.

Feldman dated Malone from sometime in 1999 to sometime in 2001. They starred together in the 2010 horror movie Seance, which was about a spirit that haunted the main character as a child being summoned to unleash horror upon the participants in the seance.

Milano also dated Corey Haim, Feldman’s friend and former co-star. She spoke out about the abuse they experienced saying she didn’t know about it when it was happening. Feldman came to her defense after the statements started making headlines.

3. Feldman Was Married to Vanessa Marcil For Four Years

Corey Feldman married Vanessa Marcil on August 6, 1989 in Las Vegas, but the there are conflicting reports that suggest they never moved in together or they were already living together before their wedding. They shared a secret wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

The two kept their marriage secret for some time after the nuptials. However, their marriage ended in 1993 after four years together.

Vanessa went on to marry Carmine Giovinazzo in July 2010, but the couple later divorced. According to IMDb, she resides in Los Angeles with her son Kassius.

4. His Second Wife was Susie Sprague

Sprague and Feldman met when she was celebrating her 19th birthday, and he proposed on Valentine’s Day in 2002. They were married during an episode of The Surreal Life, a reality show that aired on VH1. The ceremony was officiated by a rabbi and MC Hammer.

Feldman and Segue welcomed their son Zen Scott Feldman into the world in 2004. They later starred together alongside Corey Haim in The Two Coreys. Segue filed for divorce from Feldman in 2009.

The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2014, five years after their initial legal separation.

5. He Married Courtney Anne Mitchell in 2016

Feldman married his current wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell, in 2016 after four years of dating. Feldman proposed to Courtney just two weeks before their wedding with a note asking her to check yes or no because he was too nervous to ask her the question.

One of the reasons he chose to get married again was because of the election of president Donald Trump. He told People that he wanted to be sure that Courtney, who is Canadian, is safe if Trump carried out campaign promises to increase efforts to deport illegal immigrants.

Feldman thanked both Courtney Anne Mitchell and Susie Sprague in an Instagram post ahead of the release of his documentary. In the post, he calls Mitchell his rock and support through the process.

