Khloe Kardashian & Ex Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Are Quarantined Together

In the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are spending more time together. In order to co-parent their daughter, True Thompson, they decided to practice social distancing together.

On Tuesday, March 24, Thompson uploaded a photo of himself with True to his Instagram story. The 29-year-old NBA star also uploaded a picture of him cooking dinner for the family while holding a glass of wine, which he captioned “Quarantine day [infinity]: came out of cooking retirement.”

Kardashian has also uploaded a photo of herself and her daughter to Instagram recently. On March 16, she posted a photo of the two of them in matching pajamas along with the caption “The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!”

A new season of Keeping up With the Kardashians premieres March 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!

Thompson Has Been Seeing Kardashian “a Lot”

A source told E! News that Thompson had been visiting his daughter a lot and “taking advantage of the unexpected time off to be with the family.”

The NBA suspended the 2020 season due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The source continued, mentioning the fact that Thompson has been able to see them more regularly.

“Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True,” the source said. “There are no playdates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly over at Khloe’s house and stays in contact with them when he’s not. They are not back together. They are co-parenting and giving True an opportunity to have both parents in her life at the same time.”

A source told Us Weekly last week that the two were quarantined together.

The Two are Not Back Together

Thompson and Kardashian broke up in February 2019 after Thompson’s cheating scandal came to light. In spite of any bad blood they may have between the two of them, they wanted to co-parent. They have since celebrated birthdays and holidays together, and Kardashian has said they are doing well.

According to another Us Weekly source, however, being quarantined together has made Kardashian have a soft spot for Thompson.

“Khloe doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point,” the source said. “Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloe has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

According to Us Weekly, the two have no plans on getting back together amid their co-parenting lifestyle.

Thompson is still supportive of his ex. In November 2019, he posted on Instagram to congratulate her for winning Best Reality Star for the second year in a row.

“So proud of all you have accomplished this year,” he wrote. “Revenge body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU… True and Myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night. Y’all are truly role models to our younger generation.”

Tune in to Keeping up With the Kardashians on E! at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

