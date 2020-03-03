The Voice’ Judges 2020: The Coaches Weigh in on Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas is the newest member of The Voice and he dropped onto the set via parachute.

The three other judges include Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend. Their reactions to Jonas’ entrance were mixed. Blake, who previously promised to “bully” his girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s replacement, said, “it’s going to be a long season.” Nick ended up getting picked on for the rest of the episode, reported Country Living.

The first blow came during Nelson Cade III’s Blind Audition. The talented contestant gave a powerful performance that earned a four-chair turn, but John used his only “Block” on Nick. He justified the block of the rookie coach, calling it the “newbie treatment.”

Here’s what we know about Nick Jonas getting hazed by the other judges on The Voice:

Nick Jonas Got Blocked by Blake Shelton

Blake tried to sabotage Nick’s chances of getting a contestant to join his team by bringing a puppy out on stage. He said that he was “being a little hard” on Nick because he’s “the new guy.” Clarkson admitted that they were “hazing” him, reported the Tennesseean.

Nelson Cade III received a four chair turn for his rendition of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “Pride and Joy.” John Legend turned around first, followed by Clarkson and Jonas, who was blocked by Legend. Shelton also turned. Cade received a standing ovation and Jonas even stood on top of his newly minted coaches’ chair, but Jonas was not in the running for the versatile artist.

Nick Jonas Sent a Puppy back to the Animal Shelter

New season – New Life Lessons! Today I talk about how good I sleep in my bed of lies. 😊 #voicepremiere #teamblake pic.twitter.com/CBvauORw96 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) February 26, 2020

Jonas is one of the youngest coaches to date (former judge Miley Cyrus is two months younger), reported Parade. Jonas will be taking over the seat left vacant by Gwen Stefani.

“I hadn’t really consciously calculated that but yes, he is one of the youngest,” executive producer Audrey Morrissey confirms to Parade in an exclusive interview for season 18. “But the funny thing with Nick, as with all those Jonas Brothers, they’ve been doing it forever—especially with Nick. With his early start on Broadway and everything, he’s obviously a triple threat. He’s a pro.”

When Tate Brusa hit an especially raspy note during the final seconds of performing Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” both Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton turned their chairs to get a shot at snagging him. John Legend, who said he didn’t “have a dog in this fight,” encouraged the young singer to go with Jonas. But for Brusa, the decision wasn’t just about Jonas and Shelton.

”If you don’t choose me as your coach, this puppy’s going to go straight back to the animal shelter,” said Shelton, who was cuddling a cute dog that conveniently wound up on stage not long after Legend’s dog remark, reported Deseret News.

Of the puppy, Brusa said, “I figured the dog wasn’t going to go back to the pound if I didn’t pick Blake. And originally I thought I was going to get the dog if I were to pick him, but then I realized that was a bit of a stretch,” Brusa told the Deseret News. “I was amazed and honored that he turned around, but I had to go with Nick.”

The singer’s love for Jonas runs deep. When the Jonas Brothers came to Salt Lake City in fall 2019, Brusa’s dad bought front row seats for the concert. But that October show came right around the time Brusa needed to head to California to prepare for his “Voice” audition.

