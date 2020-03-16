‘The Walking Dead’: Did Carol Find Michonne’s Sword?

Early in The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 12, Carol finds something in the grass. You might think it’s Michonne’s sword, but you’d actually be wrong.

This article has spoilers for Season 10 Episode 12 of The Walking Dead, based on an early viewing of the show through AMC Premiere.

No, Carol Didn’t Find Michonne’s Sword

After the escape the attack on Alexandria, running for their lives, Carol and some others have to take a brief breather. She’s with Magna, Eugene, and a small group of survivors, but she’s really struggling. She feels like she’s risked so much, only to have none of it work out. She’s been chasing after Alpha, losing everyone in the process, and has nothing to show for it.

Then she looks in the grass and see something partially buried. It appears to possibly be Michonne’s sword. At least, that’s what I thought when I first saw the scene. I hoped it meant that Michonne was already back, maybe with weapons from that island Virgil was taking her to.

But that’s not what Carol found.

Yes, it kind of looks like a sword from this angle. But it’s not.

Here’s Michonne’s sword. Notice the white handle, not a black handle like Carol found.

I want a sword like that in the apocalypse. But it’s definitely not what Carol found.

What Carol found was Lydia’s staff. Remember the scene where Negan tracked down Lydia? She had her staff. He took it from her and dropped it in the grass.

So this shows us that Carol is not too far behind Negan and is in the area where he and Lydia just walked. I like that bit of continuity.

There’s more significance to this, but I’m not going to share it here, just in case you’re reading this before finishing the episode. I wrote a review for this episode that you can read for more information about this scene and its significance.

Lydia is carrying a staff because she learned to fight originally with Henry’s staff. Remember, Henry was skilled fighting with a staff — Morgan had taught him. Lydia wanted to carry on with that tradition herself.

Carol, meanwhile, has opted more for using bows like Daryl does. But I think she would do well carrying a sword with her too.

As for Michonne, previews indicate that we’ll be seeing her in next week’s episode. It’s nice that she’s returning to the show. I honestly wasn’t sure when she left if she would be coming back any time soon or not. But Carol did not find her sword in this particular scene.

It looks like next week’s episode is going to be really intense, but I’m honestly not sure if it can beat this week’s. In my opinion, this week’s episode is one of the best in the whole series, maybe in the top five.