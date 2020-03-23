‘The Walking Dead’ Cast Tonight: Special Guests Include King Bach

Tonight’s episode of The Walking Dead features a number of actors in flashbacks or clips from previous episodes. But some actors also filmed special appearances for tonight too, and that includes King Bach. Here’s a close at the special guest cast for Season 10 Episode 13 of The Walking Dead.

This article will have minor spoilers in terms of who is on the episode tonight, but we won’t reveal the plot.

Q&A: Avi Nash on Siddiq’s role in the “underground resistance” forming on #TWD. https://t.co/WylHEC2wn7 pic.twitter.com/jSG2FwbFG2 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 21, 2018

Avi Nash returns as Siddiq. Fans were upset when his character was killed off, but he makes a cameo appearance tonight.

Kevin Carroll is Virgil. If he looks familiar, it’s because he has a lot of credits to his name, including Snowfall (Alton Saint), Sacred Lines (Dr. Alan Wilson), Bloodline, Lucifer, The Leftovers (he was one of the main characters, John Murphy, for 18 episodes), The Catch, and much, much more.

Eve Gordon is Celeste. Her many credits include Big Little Lies, How to Get Away with Murder, Doxxed, The Good Doctor, Don’t Trust the B, Hart of Dixie, American Horror Story, Versailles, Monk, Felicity, The Practice, The Good Life (Maureen), The Powers that Be (Jordan), Almost Grown (Suzie), and much more.

Taylor Nichols is part of the group Michonne interacts with. His credits include Perry Mason (upcoming 2020), The Rookie, PEN15 (Curtis), The Last Tycoon (Father Green), 40 Nights, Minority Report, Bestseller, NCIS Los Angeles, Blue, The Mentalist, Bunheads, Criminal Minds (William Reid), Friday Night Lights (Kevin), 24, The Practice, The Mind of the Married Man (Doug Nelson), Judging Amy, Chicago Hope (Gary Slater), Any Day Now, Murder She Wrote (Drew Finley), Man of the People (Richard Lawrence for 10 episodes in 1991-1992.)

Olivia Stambouliah is Lucy. She’s part of the group Michonne interacts with. Her credits include Soul Mates (Squash), Packed to the Rafters (Voula), Ben Elton Live from Planet Earth (Ensemble Cast), CIA: Crime Investigation Australia (Joanne Walters), Dangerous, and more.

WTF KING BACH IS IN THE WALKING DEAD????? pic.twitter.com/d8Sy277CvN — Torr c: (@Torganzer) March 21, 2020

Yes, that’s King Bach you’ll see at the end of The Walking Dead.

Andrew Bachelor (King Bach) is the man we see in the very last scene with Michonne. His credits include King Bachelor’s Pad (King Bach in 77 episodes), Rim of the World, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, When We First Met, Angie Tribeca, Easy, Black Jesus (Trayvon for 21 episodes), Resident Advisors (Sam), The Mindy Project (T.J. Gigak), House of Lies, Fail (CK), and much more. He’s also known as King Bach and is a content creator and comedian who’s been quickly growing in popularity.

‘GLOW’: Breeda Wool To Recur In Season 3 Of Netflix Series https://t.co/WYULVFatLK pic.twitter.com/u06HSnj3Qv — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 10, 2019

Breeda Wool is the woman we see in the very last scene with Michonne with King Bach. Her credits include Mr. Mercedes (Lou Linklatter), GLOW (Denise), UnREAL (Faith), Famous in Love, Midnight Confession, Midnight Texas, Erasing Eden, Slumber Party, CIS Immortality, Betas (Victoria), and more.

‼️darn I forgot but now I want to wish a happy belated Birthday to our RJ (Antony Azor) his bday was 4/4‼️ pic.twitter.com/J4godwXPOC — Margo GoldGrimes (@iMargo_CEO) April 9, 2019

Antony Azor is listed as a special guest in the end credits, playing RJ.