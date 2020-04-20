4/20 Food Deals & Freebies 2020: Tacos, Pizza, Subway & More

April 20, also known as 4/20, the unofficial holiday for celebrating marijuana, is going to be a different type of observance in the age of coronavirus. With most of the country practicing social distancing and self-quarantine, there won’t be the usual parades and parties that the U.S. has seen in the past. There will, however, still be free food and deals for 4/20 partakers and abstainers to benefit from.

Where Can You Get Free & Discounted Food on 4/20?

Del Taco

The chain restaurant, which has more than 580 locations across the country, is offering 10 Value Tacos for $4.20, “because you can’t eat just one taco on 4/20,” the company said in a press release. Customers can choose a crunchy corn or warm flour tortilla, which is layered with seasoned ground beef, lettuce and cheddar cheese.

To get the deal, simply go on to the Del Taco app. It’s only available through drive-thru, take out and home delivery.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is offering free upgrades for their thicker “high rise” dough. To redeem the offer, simply download the app. It’s redeemable through April 26. Like most stores, inside dining is closed, but Blaze Pizza is doing takeout orders and delivery through their app.

Smashburger

The burger joint is offering single Smashburgers for $4.20 on 4/20.

Subway

People can get a free footlong when they buy two footlongs for takeout via the Subway website or mobile app. It’s part of the Family Takeout Special. The best part? This deal is ongoing.

Wendy’s

Customers can get a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit when they make any purchase through the Wendy’s mobile app. This offer lasts until May 3.

White Castle

The burger chain is offering the “Muncheese Meal” on April 20. It consists of a double cheese slider, a three-pack of cheese sticks, a side of cheese sauce and a small drink. All it costs is $4.20. If you spend at least $15, Uber Eats will deliver your food for free.

Panda Express

From April 20 to April 30, get four bowls for $20.

Arby’s

If customers sign up for Arby’s email list, they will receive a coupon for a free signature sandwich. That means you can get an Arby’s Reuben, Loaded Italian, Smokehouse Brisket or any of its Gyros for free when you buy a drink. The coupon is only valid for one week.

Tim Hortons

The chain is offering a free 10-pack of Timbits when people spend at least $5. They launched the special to celebrate their collaboration with Uber Eats. The offer is available for the rest of the month.

PizzaRev

Use the code “REVBDAY” to get $6 pizzas and salads until April 24.

Cousins Subs

All you have to do is sign up for Cousins Club, and you can earn a free seven-and-a-half-inch sub. Members of the rewards program get double points when they place an order online.

Jimmy John’s

Anyone who orders for the first time through Jimmy John’s app will get a free eight-inch sandwich.

Steak ’n Shake

The restaurant is offering free fries at Steak ’n Shake. There is no minimum order, but to get the fries you have to go through the drive-thru. The offering is ongoing.

How Did 4/20 Start?

The nickname for 4/20 came from a group of high schoolers in the 1970s, Steven Hager, a former editor of High Times, told the New York Times.

The teens used to smoke weed every day at 4:20 p.m. The trend spread, and then 420 became a cipher for smoking marijuana. Eventually, 420 turned into a calendar date, which is when the holiday started. There’s another theory that 420 is what the California police used as a code for marijuana, but Vox noted that hasn’t been confirmed.

