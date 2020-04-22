How Did Charlie Puth Get the Scar on His Eyebrow?

Charlie Puth, whose full name is Charles Otto Puth Jr., does not shave his eyebrow, unlike some fans might have thought in the past. The “Attention” singer, who shot to stardom after Ellen DeGeneres discovered his YouTube channel, got the scar on his eyebrow after he was attacked by a dog.

Puth, 28, dispelled rumors that he shaved his brow in 2014. “I was bit by a dog when I was 2 and almost died from head trauma. My eyebrow is permanently like that. I don’t shave it. Spread the word,” he tweeted at the time, as noted by CBS News and other publications.

When his music started to hit the No. 1 slots on music charts, Puth addressed his scar again, saying he noticed fans were shaving their eyebrows to resemble him. When talking to Entertainment Weekly in 2015, he brought up the scar when talking about the name of his fan base.

“I actually didn’t name them, but they came up with ‘Supporters of Charlie Puth,’ and they narrowed it down to ‘SupPuthers,’ and then it became just ‘Puthers,’” he told EW.

It’s crazy because I have a scar on my right eyebrow, but people who don’t know me very well think that I just intentionally shave that part of it. So now I see people on Twitter shaving that part of their eyebrow and saying, “I’m a Puther for life!” and I’m like, ‘Oh, goodness! I hope your mom doesn’t get mad at you.’

Puth Has Maintained Humble Despite His Stardom

Puth, who has been nominated for three Grammy awards and had his son “See You Again” spent 12 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, still sees himself as the same person he was growing up in New Jersey. As a kid, Puth played the organs in church and would create tapes for girls, his says on his website bio.

“Nothing’s really changed. I still find myself to be a pretty humble guy,” he said. “I still have the same deep infatuation with chord changes, girls, and food.”

“Every room I walk into I think I’m the worst songwriter and I have to prove myself,” Puth continued. “But it’s because of that that I get better.”

The New Jersey Native Is Performing for ‘Jersey 4 Jersey’ to Raise Awareness of the COVID-19 Virus

Puth is just one of more than a dozen stars who have signed up to participate in Jersey 4 Jersey, a fundraiser to help the vulnerable communities of New Jersey that have been impacted by COVID-19. Also appearing in the one-night special are famous celebrities from New Jersey like Danny DeVito, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Whoopi Goldberg and many more.

“New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best – take care of one another,” New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy said in a press statement. “That’s why we’re asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey’s finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times.”

Jersey 4 Jersey is scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET.

