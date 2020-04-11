Easter Dinner Ideas During COVID 19 Quarantine

This year, it may be harder to find food delivery or get to the supermarket on Easter. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, more people may be cooking at home than have been in previous years. Luckily, there are plenty of scaled-down Easter dinner ideas that should be perfect to scale for any size of family.

Using what is available in the pantry will be especially important this year because many grocery stores and supermarkets will be closed in order to give their team members a chance to spend some extra time with their families. Likewise, some restaurants will still offer delivery, but many will be closed for the holiday.

If it’s friends and family you’re missing on Easter, you can always open a Zoom or FaceTime call during dinner and have a conversation with those people. Or, even open it up while you’re preparing dinner to chat.

Read on to get some more ideas for your Easter dinner:

Use Ham Steaks Instead of Whole Hams

For those would like to keep Easter as traditional as possible, ham can still be the main event as long as you pick it up early from the grocery store or supermarket. If you’re cooking for fewer people than usual, you can also use ham steaks instead of the traditional whole ham to avoid having too many leftovers.

Check out this recipe for Ham Steaks with Apples and Onions. If you don’t want ham steaks but still want pork without buying a whole ham, you could also prepare this bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin.

This honey glazed ham can be cooked in the slow cooker for a mostly hands-off cooking experience, though it does take a few hours to finish. Food and Wine has a recipe for a honey and bourbon-glazed ham, though it might be too large for the smaller Easter dinners many people will be experiencing this year.

Choose Lamb Chops Over Leg of Lamb

Lamb might be the traditional dish for some on Easter, but it’s hard to cook an entire leg of lamb when it’s just a few people eating it later on. Instead, you can try lamb chops like these Lamb Chops Sizzled With Garlic or these simple Herb Roasted Lamb Chops.

We know that many people might not want to spend their whole day cooking on Easter, and we have ideas for that too. There are plenty of recipes that take less than 45 minutes from prep to table, though, and they can be just as delicious as recipes that take a bit longer. While not traditional, many of these recipes utilize staple pantry ingredients in case you can’t make it to the store.

More traditional Easter dishes you can cook in just half an hour or less include a spring seasonal vegetable galette, honey-glazed carrots that can work perfectly as a side dish, roasted garlic mashed potatoes.

You could also prepare Cadbury Creme Egg Shots in just 10 minutes.

