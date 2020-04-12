Are Home Depot & Lowe’s Open on Easter Sunday 2020?

Are Home Depot and Lowe’s open for Easter 2020 this year? If you need to pick up some supplies for a home or gardening project, are these stores options for you? Lowe’s will be closed today, but Home Depot is open for limited hours.

Lowe’s Is Closed But Home Depot Is Open Today

A representative for Lowe’s confirmed with Heavy that the store has decided to close this Easter Sunday in recognition of its employees’ hard work. While Lowe’s is typically open on Easter, this year is an exception.

A representative told Heavy: “Our stores and distribution centers will be closed for Easter Sunday. This day off is a recognition of the hard work of our associates during these challenging times. This announcement builds on last week’s temporary wage increase, the special bonus for associates and our increased operational efforts to enhance social distancing in stores.”

All Lowe’s stores and distribution centers are closed today. In a press release, Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s CEO, said: “Our ability to support communities with essential goods and services during this pandemic is thanks to our outstanding, dedicated associates. We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge. We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday. I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic.”

Home Depot did not answer an inquiry from Heavy regarding Easter, but most stores are expected to be open today. Home Depot stores are typically only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

However, keep in mind that Home Depot is operating on more limited hours right now due to the coronavirus outbreak. On March 19, Home Depot announced that all stores would open at their regular times but close at 6 p.m. every day.

Home Depot’s website notes that they are committed to keeping stores open, just as they do in any crisis. Closing early will give staff time to restock shelves and clean the stores. Stores are already cleaned and sanitized every day as part of the chain’s normal practice, but they are increasing frequency during the COVID-19 outbreak.

To see the hours of the Home Depot nearest you, visit here.

Coronavirus Precautions

Both Home Depot and Lowe’s are taking precautions due to COVID-19.

A representative from Lowe’s told Heavy that the story is doing the following:

In addition to committing more than $170 million to overall COVID-19 relief, here are some of the expanded associate and operational measures we announced last week as we continue help serve Americans with essential product needs: A temporary $2 an hour wage increase for all full-time, part-time and seasonal hourly associates for the hours they work at Lowe’s stores, contact centers and supply chain facilities in the U.S. and Canada for the month of April. New “Social Distancing” ambassadors to monitor flow and help associates and customers maintain safe distancing. New floor layouts to open aisle space and allow associates and customers to get the essential items they need quickly and safely. New app technology, available on associates’ handheld devices, to monitor foot traffic and limit entrance to prevent close contact. New store hour adjustments (closing all stores at 7 p.m.) to allow for more time to thoroughly sanitize and clean stores daily.

Home Depot is taking a number of measures to increase safety too. In addition to adjusting store hours, they are promoting social distancing in the stores and limiting the number of customers inside at once. They’re eliminating promotions that drive a lot of traffic and are placing markers throughout the stores about social distancing. Thermometers are being distributed to stores for health checks and facilities are being sanitized daily. They are also expanding benefits for associates.

