How to Donate to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund

On Wednesday, April 8, CMT is holding a tribute concert and fundraiser honoring the late Kenny Rogers, who passed away on March 20 after several years of health problems. The star-studded memorial concert will raise money for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Here is what you need to know about the concert and how to donate to the fundraiser.

There are Two Ways to Donate

During the special, viewers can help CMT’s efforts by visiting MusiCares.org/KennyCares to donate online or by texting “KennyCares” to 41444 during the broadcast. The MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund was established to “provide critical funds directly to the thousands of music creators and industry professionals who have the greatest need due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Half of all funds raised will go directly to the Nashville country community.”

If you are a member of the music industry and in need of assistance, you can visit musicares.org to find out how to get help.

“The resilience and strength of the country music community is heartwarming,” said Debbie Carroll, Vice President, Health and Human Services MusiCares, in a statement. “Our deepest gratitude to the Rogers Family and CMT for designating MusiCares as the beneficiary of this broadcast. Their support will help the thousands of music professionals in need of assistance with rent, utilities, food and other basic necessities. I’m proud to call Nashville home and I’m so fortunate to be a member of this community.”

“Our heartfelt thanks to CMT and the Kenny Rogers estate for supporting MusiCares during these unprecedented times,” added Steve Boom, MusiCares Chair. “Donations from the broadcast will benefit thousands of music creators and industry professionals in desperate need of support. Kenny was very philanthropic throughout his lifetime, and that legacy continues to live on.”

Performers Include Rogers’ Longtime Friend and Collaborator Dolly Parton

Rogers, who was named CMT’s “Artist of a Lifetime” in 2015, will be honored by performances from many of music’s brightest stars, including his good friend and collaborator Dolly Parton.

The tribute will also feature special virtual performances and interviews from Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Jennifer Nettles, Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill and more, “all filmed directly from their homes and blended alongside rare archival photos, interviews and performances, with clips and commentary from Rogers himself.”

“Kenny Rogers transcended genres and generations with his musical versatility, legendary collaborations and timeless appeal, and we’re honored to pay tribute to his legacy,” shared Margaret Comeaux, executive producer, CMT. “Particularly in these turbulent times, we’ll stop and take a moment to allow the memory of our dear friend Kenny to bring us together and inspire us to lend support to those in the music community who are most in need.”

The CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares special airs Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT, then will encore on MTV Live on April 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and again on CMT on April 11 at noon ET/PT.

